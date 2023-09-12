Great ratings for the MotoGP San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix on Sky. The Misano race, live from 2pm on Sky Sport MotoGP and Sky Sport Uno, was seen by 751 thousand average viewers, with a 6.1% share and 1 million 78 thousand unique viewers, while on TV8, at the same time, the The race attracted 1 million 617 thousand average spectators with a 13% share and 2 million 458 thousand unique spectators.

Overall, on Sky Sport and TV8, the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli race was seen by 2 million 368 thousand average spectators with a 19.1% share and over 3.5 million unique spectators, numbers which place it in head to the most watched GPs of the season. The pre-match ratings on Sky Sport and TV8 were also significant, with an average of 922 thousand viewers, while the post-match averaged 932 thousand viewers.

The San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix also reached significant numbers on Sky Sport’s social properties, establishing itself as the most followed sporting event of the weekend thanks to 1 million and 200 thousand interactions. Furthermore, over the entire week, there were 13 million video views and 3 million interactions on Sky Sport MotoGP social networks. Very important results also on the Skysport.it website, with 2.5 million page views in the week, 602 thousand unique visitors and 659 thousand video views.