It will be a Sunday with reduced ranks for Aprilia. The Noale company arrived in Assen with the two starting riders and the wild card Lorenzo Savadori, but today only Maverick Vinales will take to the track in the Dutch Grand Prix, with the other two having to give up due to injuries sustained in the crashes that occurred in yesterday’s Sprint.

Aleix Espargaro was the victim of a high-speed accident a few hundred meters from the finish line, in which he suffered a fracture in his right hand. This morning the Granollers driver underwent a check-up on the circuit and was fit to take to the track in the Warm-Up to assess his condition.

However, the experiment stopped before it even began, when Aleix tried to put on the glove, realizing that the pain was too strong and therefore there was no point in risking it. The cancellation of today’s race was therefore immediate, also considering the fact that next week we will race again in Germany for the last GP before the summer break, so it was better to stop in the hope of being able to be part of the game at the Sachsenring.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to compete today, the fracture in my right hand is very painful! I will try to do my best in the next few days to return to Germany!”, Aleix himself said in a post published on his social media channels.

As mentioned, Aprilia today won’t even be able to count on its test rider Savadori, who was working as a wild card this weekend. The Italian driver was the victim of a bad highside near turn 8 during yesterday’s Sprint, which unfortunately caused him small spinal fractures.

Once he was certain of the diagnosis, after the tests carried out in hospital, the rider from Romagna returned to Italy yesterday evening, in turn with the aim of trying to speed up his recovery time as much as possible.