The British GP will feature a number of changes to the MotoGP regulations. The new rules for entering Q2 directly and for checking tire pressure will come into force. The latter, despite having been a source of controversy for many months, could lead to penalties for riders and even long-term disqualifications. Let’s see what it is.

Why is tire pressure regulated in MotoGP races?

Michelin noticed that drivers sometimes took to the track with lower than recommended pressures, which could put the integrity and resistance of the tires at risk, according to the Clermont-Ferrand-based manufacturer.

The riders explained that, in the traffic of a MotoGP race, the temperature – and therefore the pressure – of the tires increases and that, therefore, the situation is balanced by a lower pressure. The riders also commented that too high a pressure was a problem, as the contact patch with the asphalt is reduced, creating a decrease in grip, with possible crashes.

However, the FIM has decided to impose minimum pressures, with possible penalties in case of non-compliance. The measurements have been carried out at every race since the beginning of the season, initially with the aim of introducing sanctions in the Spanish GP, but the bodies in charge have preferred to allow themselves some time to verify the reliability of the procedures, which explains why the new system will only come into effect at Silverstone.

When will the new MotoGP minimum pressures be imposed in the race?

For this first phase of tire pressure testing, the MotoGP will be obliged to monitor tire pressure only during the two races, the Sprint on Saturday and the long one on Sunday. Tire pressure is measured at all times during the race and sensors are checked before the start and after the session to ensure data reliability.

The minimum pressure must be respected for a specific percentage of laps that has not yet been disclosed by the FIM.

What tire pressures will be imposed at each MotoGP Grand Prix?

Since each circuit has different conditions from the others, both in terms of temperature and asphalt, and the tires are not the same on all circuits, it is probable that the pressures imposed vary from one Grand Prix to another. In most cases, the pressure should be at least 1.9 bar for the front tires and 1.7 bar for the rear.

What will be the sanctions in case of violation of the new pressure rules in MotoGP?

In the near future, riding with pressure outside the accepted range will result in the classic penalty for a technical infringement, i.e. disqualification. However, as the system is being introduced mid-season and will require some time for teams to adapt, the FIM will, for the time being, impose time penalties for infringements, whilst leaving some leeway.

In the first race, whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, in which a driver doesn’t ride with high enough pressure and for long enough, he only gets one caution. If he commits another infraction in a different race, he will receive a time penalty, with a graduated system up to a total of four infractions. The FIM has not yet determined when the disqualification penalty will start to be applied.

– First offense: yellow card

– Second infraction: 3 second penalty

– Third infraction: 6 second penalty

– Fourth offence: 12 second penalty

How are MotoGP tire pressures measured?

In the past, each team was free to use its own sensors, which could lead to differences from the measurements made by the FIM, which had access to all this data during the 2022 season.

Since the beginning of the season, a unified system has been introduced, tested at every Grand Prix. As pre- and post-race checks are still required, any sanctions are not expected to be announced in real time and could be imposed after the end of the race.