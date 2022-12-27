Last May, a confidential report from Michelin was released, showing how four riders raced in the Spanish GP with the front tire pressure below of the standards required. The winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) would have been under the limit 25 times out of 25 laps, Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) for 24, Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU) for 14. According to the current regulation, the riders may have lower pressure for the middle of the race, but by virtue of the gentleman agreement between the parties involved (builders’ association and Michelin) the matter has not been publicly investigated, with Dorna’s Carmelo Ezpeleta branding it as a “nonsense” and Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna had indicated the need for a new single monitoring system, declaring that already in the past other race winners from different manufacturers had shown the same measurement below the permitted standards.

And for 2023 the MotoGP is moving, as told by the technical director Corrado Cecchinelli to crash.netremembering the limits of 1.9 bar for the front and 1.7 for the rear: “There will be clear pressure requirements to validate a fastest lap or consider a race result to be regulated. There are still some details to work out, but we agreed on that a lap will be considered valid if the tire pressure is above the minimum limit for a given period of time during the ride. AND for the race we will calculate the average pressure for each lap and therefore the number of laps in which the average pressure was below the limit”. To do this, there will be a new measurement system, which will result in the cancellation of fast laps or disqualification in the race in the event of an infringement: “We will introduce the software early next season, but we will not give penalties for the first three races. We will take the time to make everything work properly”. Already from the first tests in 2023 we will see this unified system in operation, with real-time monitoring of tire pressure – which will thus correct the previous methodology which consisted of sensors calibrated individually by the teams – connected directly with the timing system.