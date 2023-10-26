In Buriram to forget about Phillip Island

After the chaos generated by the strong gusts of wind and thunderstorms during the last Australian weekend, which forced the organizers to bring forward the long race to Saturday to avoid a possible cancellation of the event (which actually happened the following day with the Sprint Race), the third consecutive round of the MotoGP will not lead to the same problems in Thailandon the track of Buriram. However, the possibility of seeing precipitation, albeit of lesser intensity, still remains.

Still risk of rain

Although there are decidedly higher temperatures than last week in Australia, reaching a maximum of 38°C, the forecasts reported by accuweather.com they do not rule out precipitation or even thunderstorms. The latter, however, may not hit the Buriram runway, but other areas of the Mueang Buriram region. Not surprisingly, the percentages of rain are all lower than 50% from Friday to Sundayand consequently bad weather could spare the entire race weekend, with clear conditions cloudy or partly cloudy.

MotoGP 2023, Thai Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 27 October

Sky: Scattered thunderstorms in some areas of the region

Chance of precipitation: 41% (thunderstorms 25%)

Min/max temperatures: 36/38°C

Wind: SW 7 km/h, gusts at 17 km/h

Saturday 28 October

Sky: Scattered thunderstorms in some areas of the region

Chance of precipitation: 40% (thunderstorms 24%)

Min/max temperatures: 36°C/37°C

Wind: WSW 7 km/h, gusts at 17 km/h

Sunday 29 October

Sky: Scattered thunderstorms in some areas of the region

Chance of precipitation: 40% (thunderstorms 24%)

Min/max temperatures: 35/36°C

Wind: E 7 km/h, gusts at 15 km/h

So last year

Rain which instead showed up before the start of the latest edition of the Thai GP, which returned to the calendar after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On that occasion, on the wet track, he gave his best Miguel Oliveirawho came back with his KTM to win his fifth and again today last victory in the premier class. Behind the Portuguese, the two official Ducatis of Miller and Bagnaia reached the finish line.