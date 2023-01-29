Marc Marquez continues to work for the start of the new MotoGP season, which promises to be the most important of his career. The rider from Cervera already has three decidedly negative seasons behind him, in which the injury to his right arm gave him nightmare moments.

Since the famous crash in Jerez 2020, Marc has had to operate four times, with constant problems and acute pains that also led him to think about whether it was worth continuing to suffer. More or less halfway through last season, the Honda rider decided to stop for an indefinite time to have another operation, a decisive operation in which his humerus was relocated.

Fortunately, the surgery went well and he was able to compete again for the latter part of the season. In the few rounds where he was seen, he felt more relaxed on the bike, with a more natural position and it didn’t take long to show his potential, taking pole in Japan and getting on the podium in Australia.

For this reason, expectations are high for the new season, and it seems that his physical condition will no longer be a problem. In this way, Marc could try to recover a title that he hasn’t been able to conquer in the last three seasons. There are signs of optimism from Marquez, through the images unveiled by the rider himself on his YouTube channel, in which it was possible to see in detail how the visit to the Red Bull Athletic Training Center (APC) in Thalgau, Austria went.

All the drivers who compete in the Red Bull orbit usually go periodically to the APC to carry out a series of stress tests in which the strength and endurance of the driver are put to the test. Taking into consideration where it comes from, it is more than encouraging to see how Marc can complete the different tests with the “bad” arm.

“I feel better,” he said in the last few minutes of the video, “but I want perfection. There are still two months left before the season starts, already in 2019 I had arrived at the tests in Malaysia with the deltoid nerve inhibited ”, she recalled.

All eyes are now focused on Honda, which is going through critical moments with its RC213V. Only Marc had been able to get something good out of the gold wing manufacturer’s bike, but even so the Catalan complained on several occasions about the poor performance of his prototype.