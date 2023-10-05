In February of the same year, Honda announced the extension of its relationship with the then lord and master of MotoGP, with a fabulous series of six titles out of seven possible since its debut in the premier class in 2013. The contract had been set for a period of four years, until the end of 2024, with a salary that in its entirety would have reached a figure of around 100 million euros.

These extraordinary conditions were the reflection of a partnership that was in iron health. However, history has made it clear that nothing lasts forever, as a few months later we began to understand, in the first of a series of episodes which, unfortunately for both parties, marked the divorce between the most powerful factory in the championship and the the man who is still its most recognizable face today.

Sunday 19 July 2020. Jerez Circuit. The ordeal of injuries begins

The pandemic has created havoc throughout the world and also in the MotoGP World Championship, which had no choice but to adapt to the movement restrictions imposed, limiting the calendar to Europe. In Jerez, during the first race, Marquez fractured his right humerus in a fall which prevented him from completing one of the most brutal comebacks in living memory. After undergoing surgery the following Tuesday, the driver decided to test four days later, again on the Andalusian circuit, even though the sensations felt in his arm led him not to go beyond the fourth free practice session of that second shift.

He certainly couldn’t imagine that he had just walked through the door of the darkest place he had ever been. The titanium plate holding the bone could not withstand the stress it was subjected to and broke in a domestic action. Two more operations followed which kept him on injury leave for a year and a half. During his absence, Honda lost its bearings and the evolution of the RC213V took a different path than the one it had followed with him.

Sunday 21 June 2021. Sachsenring circuit. A respite from so much pain

Despite running with a notable limitation of movement in his right arm, the Spaniard once again won a race in Germany, until then his talismanic circuit together with Austin. Both on the podium and in the interviews following the victory, the Honda rider, who until then had been able to create a screen to disguise his feelings, collapses and can’t help but cry. Before ending the World Championship prematurely – his diplopia problems had recurred after a fall in training – the number 93 added two more victories, in Texas and Misano.

Thursday 2 June 2022. The definitive operation

Marquez decides to travel to Minnesota, in the United States, to undergo the fourth operation at the Mayo Clinic, where Dr. Joaquín Sánchez Sotelo corrects the rotation of more than 30% of the humerus, which prevented him from riding in a more or less conventional way . The operation is considered a success and, after missing six Grands Prix, the driver from Cervera returns to Aragon. The Honda rider is approaching this end of the season as a period of preparation, to be physically fit for the following pre-season.

Pre-season and first races of 2023. The alarm bells are ringing

Marquez arrives at the Sepang tests with the need to increase his arm muscles, but little by little he is strengthening the area. Although he is not at 100% of his capabilities, he begins to feel more limited by his bike’s lack of traction than by his physical condition. This will increasingly highlight the shortcomings of the RC213 as the days go by. The podium in the first Sprint, in Portugal, was a prelude to a crash on Sunday that would serve as a metaphor for what was to follow: Marquez rode beyond the capabilities of his bike.

The broken hand caused by that accident led to him missing three races again – he reappeared in France, where he crashed again -. The same outcome (accident) was repeated in the following two rounds, in Italy and Great Britain. His messages about Honda’s lack of reaction are becoming less subliminal and more direct: “It’s hard to know what’s happening in Japan, but since the start of the season we’ve only received a new chassis and not much else.”

Sunday 11 June 2023. The beginning of the end

After multiple warnings to the HRC management and occasional attacks in public, Marquez meets at Mugello with Shiniji Aoyama, the second manager of Honda Motor, to whom he communicates that there is a limit to his frustration. “The meeting went well; meetings always go well. Then we’ll see what happens”, replied Marquez, when asked by Motorsport.com. Two more meetings followed (Silverstone and Austria) with Hikaru Tsukamoto, head of the company’s two-wheel division, to whom the multiple champion asked for structural changes within the technical division of HRC, in order to be able to compete with European manufacturers. “It’s not me who has to choose the technical staff, I’m just the driver,” he underlined when asked to do so.

Sunday 18 June 2023. The Sachsenring catharsis

Precisely on one of his favorite circuits, Marquez hit rock bottom, suffering five crashes in two and a half days. After the fifth fall, during the warm-up, he decided to get off the bike and not participate in the long race. “The balance wasn’t right. Risking for a podium is worth it, but not for a seventh or tenth place,” he declared.

This renunciation represents an important change in the traditional approach of a pilot who had never taken off the gas for fear of falling or getting hurt. The general change of heart took on even greater weight in Assen, a week later, where he remained without competing after discovering a fractured rib.

August and September 2023. A distressing uncertainty

Gresini’s refusal to say who Alex Marquez’s teammate will be in 2024 is starting to arouse suspicion. At first, the protagonist simply threw away his hat and repeated, actively and passively, that he had a contract with Honda for another season. However, as the days and races went by, without Honda reacting, he openly admitted that he was considering no longer wearing the HRC suit. From his position he simply repeats that he is working “to improve the project for the future”, although he does not specify whether he will be part of it. The test after the San Marino Grand Prix is, in the words of a member of Marquez’s garage, “a real disaster”. The driver does not see the prototype planned for 2024 as a success and his departure seems increasingly likely.

Indian and Japanese Grand Prix 2023. The divorce is sanctioned

Honda executives are unable to complete the recruitment plan, essentially of European engineers, with which they hoped to convince the Lleida-born rider to respect at least the remaining year of his contract. In India, Shinichi Kokubo was fired as General Technical Director and replaced by Shin Sato, another member of the HRC engineering team, who had until then been responsible for the development of the RC213V. After interpreting that this change of cards will not change anything, Marquez lands in Tokyo with the intention of ending his 11-year relationship with Honda. The brand sticks to its word and doesn’t hold it back. After several meetings in Motegi, both parties decided “by mutual agreement” to end the most successful partnership in the manufacturer’s history.