Johann Zarco took pole position at Silverstone and was one of the drivers who showed the best pace over the 20-lap race at Silverstone. The Frenchman of the Pramac team had presented himself on the grid with a soft tire on the front, but at the last moment he decided to switch to the medium compound (option chosen by brand mate Pecco Bagnaia) due to the high temperatures that he feared could cause problems with the soft compound.

At the start, the Pramac driver was able to take advantage of the holeshot and remain in the lead for the first few laps, but he crashed at Turn 8 in the fifth lap, returning to the track but then retiring on the ninth lap. The Frenchman said he could have kept the average until the end despite the fact that he felt less grip, so he was surprised by the crash.

After Saturday’s qualifying, Zarco said he felt he had more opportunities than usual for victory: “In this race there was no chance. The milder temperatures prompted me to mount the front average, which was the right choice, because Pecco won the race. But it seems that in my case it was the reason for the crash, because there is less and less grip with this tire. I was too worried about going with the soft and not finishing the race with a good pace, because overall I was able to keep it ”.

“I know the average pretty well, so I was pretty confident and the first laps were good,” says Zarco. “But I was surprised by the crash and I’m obviously disappointed. It’s pretty tough to put all things together and win. I hope to be in good shape again in Austria, because the feeling I had in the race and during the weekend in general helped me to grow on the Ducati even more than I thought. So, the positive aspect is this feeling that I was able to have and understanding even more this tire which at times can seem like a risky choice, because you can go from winning to crashing. It is quite difficult ”.

The Frenchman of the Pramac team was asked if he had had any warnings before the crash: “A little bit yes, but I thought the more laps we completed the better. The first two laps had been quite fast and by the third I had slowed down a bit. But I felt that things were going well and I was finding my pace. I was surprised because in that corner I came even stronger during practice and I was still standing, but this time it didn’t go like that ”.

The wait for the first MotoGP victory continues for Johann Zarco, and the crash at Silverstone made him sad. However, he admits that feeling good on the bike will be a major boost for the appointment in Austria in two weeks’ time: “It was important to have a good start and to be leading the race. Being in the lead in the first corner was also a surprise, no one was attacking me too much, so it was nice to be in the lead. The first thought is sadness for having missed the opportunity, but I can’t concentrate on this and I can’t wait to get to Austria ”.