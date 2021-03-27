Losail circuit press room. There are no journalists other than the driver of the event, a member of the organization of the Motorcycle World Championship; but there are cameras.

The show begins on the same stage where a year ago everything was suspended, the championship and dreams frozen. Until the competition was resumed in July. The world had changed. And so would the World Cup, which would lose the leader of the peloton, Marc Márquez in the first race. And he found no more references, no matter how numerous the candidates. And despite the effort put forth by the champion, Joan Mir, to display talent and character.

A month later in March, MotoGP prepares to see the traffic light go off again. After the question round, the drivers are asked for a forecast. Like so many times before on the first day of school. “I have put Mir, who last year nobody remembered him and then look what happened,” says Fabio Quartararo, who won the first two races of 2020 before the successor poster began to weigh on him. 14 great prizes after that day in which none of the riders wrote the name of Joan Mir on a blackboard with the favorites to take the title, the Mallorcan won the World Championship at 23 years old on the back of a sweet Suzuki. His locker listed only one victory in a season in which there were up to nine different winners.

For this reason, because the list of candidates for the title is as wide or greater than in 2020, and because the absence of Marc Márquez this course is estimated momentary – he is already discharged, the right humerus is recovered and he has already trained in Montmeló and Portimao, where he is expected for the third round of the World Cup -, no one fears the champion Mir, who will start tenth this Sunday (Bagnaia has the pole position). The entire MotoGP grid will ride motorcycles and fight for the Qatar Grand Prix trophy without being convinced of what the year will bring. Nobody will have them all with them until Márquez returns, winner of six of the last eight seasons, winner of the World Cup up to two times despite having two zeros in his locker.

Fabio Quartararo, at the first press conference of the MotoGP World Championship AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

In the meantime, of course, that dozen pilots who aspire to take the witness of Mir run that they fight in the Qatari circuit, day and night, when the race will be held this Sunday (at 7:00 p.m., Spanish time, in Dazn ). Among the candidates for victory resonates the name of Jack Miller, Ducati official rider, a team that has renewed its entire squad after the goodbye of Andrea Dovizioso, now an Aprilia tester. Although there are things that have not changed: the Desmosedici continues to fly in Qatar. It was especially done by Zarco, who broke the historical record for top speed in the last free practice: 362.4 km / on the Losail straight. He was going so fast that he was not able to stop the bike and he went off the track. The stratospheric record remains, of course.

Pecco Bagnaia’s bike also flies (Ducati, the fastest this Saturday), one of those additions that rejuvenates and refreshes the grid. As with Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha), runner-up in 2020, Binder, the first winner with a KTM, or Oliveira (also KTM), who achieved two victories and summed up the year perfectly: “When Marc got injured we all started to believe each other able to win races and fight for the title ”.

It was a sensation that unequally affected the different candidates to take the leadership that Márquez had assumed until then. It is admitted by Quartararo, now an official Yamaha rider in a change of cards that has taken Rossi to the Petronas team, although with an official M1. “I wanted to show people a lot in a very short time,” he acknowledged this Thursday, explaining that he needed more sessions with the psychologist to learn how to manage these new emotions. These are the emotions that his new teammate, Maverick Viñales, has been dealing with for a long time, whose personal life has turned upside down this winter: he has married and is expecting a girl to start fatherhood at 26 years old. His irregularity in recent seasons has not made him lose the confidence of the house of tuning forks, although much more is expected of him than has been seen to date.

Another of the favorites for the title is Alex Rins, who rides a Suzuki with the greatest delicacy that last year became the most envied bike on the grid, for its regularity and for the consistency shown at the end of the race.

More information

Pol Espargaró is adapting to the almighty Honda with good will and good times, who wants to demolish the legend that the Japanese is the most difficult motorcycle in the championship. He, for now, assumes that the driver has much more to improve than not the machine. His older brother, Aleix Espargaró, works in the opposite direction –up to three pairs of brothers compete this year in MotoGP, with the Márquez, Alex (now in the LCR team) and Marc; Rossi and his stepbrother Luca Marini – who are proud to observe the evolution of the Aprilia this season, a bike that makes more use of aerodynamics, is lighter and has more top speed.

Rossi has not been a favorite for years, but since he never gives up, nobody loses sight of him either, able to take advantage of all the experience accumulated in 26 years of competition on race Sundays.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook and Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.