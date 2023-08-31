The latest aerodynamic update that KTM has introduced in MotoGP has annoyed the Aprilia world. In addition to modifying the fairing of the RC16, the Austrian manufacturer presented a new front wing that made the Noale technicians jump.

In fact, the team led by Massimo Rivola showed up at the Sepang winter tests with the RS-GP equipped with an innovative front wing that made Dorna’s technical manager, Danny Aldridge, frown: according to the English commissioner, the solution proposed by Romano Albesiano’s staff broadly interpreted the technical regulation which allows the presence of two airfoils on the sides of the fairing, while Aprilia had integrated the two elements thanks to a specific design of the airbox which showed a lip useful for joining the two flaps .

Aldridge had contested the overhang and had forced Marco De Luca’s aerodynamicists to review the transition of the wing near the airbox, nullifying the work done in the wind tunnel and forcing the team to review the concept as the season was about to start.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Miquel Liso

What was surprising, however, was that the solution rejected by Aprilia became a good one for KTM. The aerodynamic concept that didn’t suit the Noale team was approved for the Austrians. The lip of the airbox intake has been recognized in the transition of the two flaps and, therefore, it becomes legitimate to wonder how it is possible that an idea considered illegal at the beginning of the season is regular in the middle of the championship. What are the evaluation yardsticks that shouldn’t be “subjective”?

Someone has raised the doubt that the evolution of aerodynamic research towards ever more complicated concepts which, however, offer important opportunities to improve performance must be controlled by specialists who know the purpose of flow trends. Dorna should reinforce the technical working group under Danny Aldridge who is able to interpret the real purposes of certain solutions.

It will be recalled that the spoon in front of the rear wheel in 2019, in order to be accepted, had been “sold” as an accessory useful for cooling the rear tyre, while we then saw in subsequent evolutions what the purely aerodynamic role was. MotoGP is evolving very quickly: motorcycles are rapidly changing in form and use, so it is essential to have a level technical staff to avoid exasperation of solutions that are too extreme or choices that are not a good solution for a brand you become it for another…