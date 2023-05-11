More clement weather than expected

As always at Le Mans, MotoGP teams and riders they will spend the weekend with their eyes on the sky and focused on the forecast of a weather that also in this edition seems destined to characterize at least Friday, which with the new format has become decisive for the definition of the top-10 of the riders already admitted to Q2 in MotoGP.

In France Marc Marquez will be back on the saddle of his Honda and the Ducati in place of Enea Bastianini – still knocked out – will give way to a Le Mans and wet weather specialist like Danilo Petrucci. Obviously both are cheering for a weekend that is as wet as possible, but according to the data on the portal accuweather.com on Saturday and Sunday the chances of incurring rainfall on the ‘Bugatti’ de La Sarthe are low if not zero. Obviously the weather is destined to be constantly changing and the current picture could also be distorted. Below is what has been proposed to date in view of the race weekend.

MotoGP 2023, French Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 12 May

Sky: a couple of showers

Precipitation chance: 87%

Max/min temperatures: 18/10°C

Wind: N 15 km/h, gusts at 35 km/h

Saturday 13th May

Sky: clouds and sun

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 20/10°C

Wind: NNE 15km/h, gusts to 37km/h

Sunday 14th May

Cloudy sky

Precipitation chance: 2%

Max/min temperatures: 20/9°C

Wind: N 19 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

So in 2022

A year ago the race was held in the dry and saw a long tug of war between Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, an all-Ducati derby which ended in favor of the Gresini team rider who attacked the official rider in the last third of the race, sending the latter to death. Bagnaia responded angrily, however, finishing wide at the Garage Vert and losing the front in the last two right-hand corners in an attempt to regain the exhausts of Bastianini’s Ducati. Jack Miller on Ducati and Aleix Espargarò on Aprilia completed the podium.