MotoGP, Team VR46 also presents itself

After the Gresini team and the official one, also the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team unveils his Ducati. As happened with the Gresini team, it is a GP23, the penultimate example produced in Borgo Panigale, which will give Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio the opportunity to ride the bike that is the protagonist of the very heated duel for the 2023 world champion title between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

The live streaming

The presentation will take place today at 2.30pm and will be broadcast on the MotoGP channels. You can follow it below (alternatively, at this link).

Bezzecchi, who in 2023 (in his second year in MotoGP) became a formidable protagonist of the season and was fighting for the championship until mid-year, wants to move up a level further, challenging Bagnaia and Martin.

Di Giannantonio, however, deserved confirmation on the track, showing off great performances especially at the end of 2023 with the Gresini team. It will be up to the Roman driver to show that he is a driver capable of constantly fighting for the top-5, an objective that Luca Marini achieved once in three (12 in 36 events in which he took part).