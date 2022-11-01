For the second time since its inauguration in 1999, the track surface of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit will be completely renewed, after the last time it was resurfaced in 2012, according to the track managers. Valencia will host the last grand prix of the MotoGP season this weekend and the first test of 2023, scheduled for Tuesday next week.

The almost 70,000 square meters of asphalt of the circuit, 4,005 meters long, will be renovated next year with a work that will be supervised by both the FIM and the FIA, with the aim of adapting to the standards required by the world’s top competitions. The goal of the track managers is to increase grip and increase safety, as well as facilitate the daily maintenance of the track.

The asphalt of the Valencia circuit underwent an overhaul in 2016, when the drivers requested a complete change due to the gradual loss of grip from the surfaces. At that time, partial works had been carried out, laying the asphalt at the first braking, at the end of the straight, then concretely in the last 460 meters. This solution had partially satisfied the drivers’ needs, which will now be confirmed with the complete improvements of the circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The work of laying the complete asphalt of the track is another demonstration of our commitment to safety and the constant improvement of our installations,” explains Gonzalo Gobert, director of the plant, in a statement. “This will be one of the great jobs of 2023, but not the only one. In fact, the maintenance of green areas, common areas, stands and escape routes will continue. If we want to host the best competitions, we must not stop working so that we have the best installations available to our visitors every day ”.

The managers of the Valencia track are waiting to close the estimates before making public the cost that this important work will entail. In 2012 it cost 1,074,000 euros. In addition to the MotoGP Grand Prix, the circuit’s flagship event, the asphalt of Ricardo Tormo which will be replaced next year has hosted Formula E, Nascar, DTM, World Touring, GT, Ferrari Challenge, FIM CEV races and many other races. .