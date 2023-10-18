The 2023 season is entering its decisive phase, MotoGP arrives this weekend at Phillip Island, which could be a key weekend from a world championship perspective. Pecco Bagnaia arrives in Australia as championship leader, after triumphing in Indonesia and regaining the overall lead by taking advantage of Jorge Martin’s mistake.

18 points now separate the two title contenders, whose battle is renewed in “Down Under”. Precisely on the Australian side, the reigning world champion last year completed the record comeback (91 points) on Fabio Quartararo, effectively becoming the main candidate for the world championship. This year Pecco returns as leader and will want to continue the positive streak of Mandalika, where he gave a great show of strength.

“I’m excited to return to racing in Australia, a fast track where we have the potential to do well,” says Bagnaia. “Last weekend my team did an incredible job, putting me in a position to win after a complicated start. This is why I am ready to face the event here in Australia in any condition: as always, the biggest unknown will be the weather and the temperatures will be quite low.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini is also looking forward to Australia. Back in the saddle last weekend in Indonesia, he showed great growth aboard the official team’s Desmosedici GP23, with which he was able to compete in few races this season, affected by injuries that kept him sidelined for a long time. The goal of the rider from Romagna is to continue on the path undertaken in Mandalika, where he proved that he can fight for the positions that count.

“I’m happy to return to racing at Phillip Island,” declares Bastianini. “This will be my second time on this track on a MotoGP. Last year I started from behind, but halfway through the race I managed to make a good comeback and finish fifth. The goal this weekend will be to repeat a good performance like last weekend in Indonesia. With my team we did a great job and I felt good in the race. Now the objective is to try to be fast straight away in order to also obtain a good placing in qualifying. Physically I’m not 100% yet, but I’m ready to give my best as always.”

Like every weekend, it will also be essential to work on the tires at Phillip Island (here is the Michelin preview with Piero Taramasso), crucial in this closely fought MotoGP. Also pay attention to the weather, the strong wind and the possibility of rain could represent a great unknown, for which however the Ducati team is prepared.