The World Championship immediately returns to the track in Austin, Texas for the Grand Prix of the Americas, the fourth round of the 2022 championship. Compared to the usual, the program sees Moto2 inaugurate every day with the Moto3 moved to the place of the middle class after the MotoGP not only on Friday and Saturday, but also Sunday. The premier class will start at 8:00 pm Italian time, while the entry class will close the program at 21:30. The event will also be broadcast live in the clear on TV8 (qualifications and races). FormulaPassion.it will guarantee the direct text of all the sessions that will see the MotoGP engaged on the track. Below is the complete program, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

GP Americas 2022, session times (Italian time)

Friday 8 April

16.00-16.40, Moto2, Free Practice 1

16.55-17.40, MotoGP, Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17.55-18.35, Moto3, Free Practice 1

8.15pm-8.55pm, Moto2, Free Practice 2

21.10-21.55, MotoGP, Free Practice 2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.10pm-10.50pm, Moto3, Free Practice 2

Saturday 9 April

16.00-16.40, Moto2, Free Practice 3

16.55-17.40, MotoGP, Free Practice 3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17.55-18.35, Moto3, Free Practice 3

19.35-19.50, Moto2, Qualifying 1

20.00-20.15, Moto2, Qualifying 2

20.30-21.00, MotoGP, Free Practice 4 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

21.10-21.25, MotoGP, Qualification 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

21.35-21.50, MotoGP, Qualification 2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.10pm-10.25pm, Moto3, Qualifying 1

22.35-22.50, Moto3, Qualifying 2

Sunday 10th April

16.20-16.30, Moto2, Warm Up

16.40-17.00, MotoGP, Warm Up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17.10-17.20, Moto3, Warm Up

18.20, Moto2, Race

20.00, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

9.30 pm, Moto3, Race

Programming on TV8

Qualifying live on Saturday 9 April starting at 7:30 pm

Sunday 10 April live broadcast of the races of the three classes starting at 6:20 pm

MotoGP circuit

Route: 5.5 km

Curves: 20, 11 to the left, 9 to the right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 1,200m

MotoGP roll of honor

2013 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2016 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2017 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2018 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2019 – Alex Rins (Suzuki)

2021 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

Moto2 roll of honor

2013 – Nico Terol (Suter)

2014 – Maverick Viñales (Kalex)

2015 – Sam Lowes (Speed ​​Up)

2016 – Alex Rins (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Thomas Luthi (Kalex)

2021 – Raul Fernandez (KTM)

Moto3 roll of honor

2013 – Alex Rins (KTM)

2014 – Jack Miller (KTM)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2017 – Romano Fenati (Honda)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Aron Canet (KTM)

2021 – Izan Guevara (Gas Gas)