Here we are: the MotoGP has reached the final act of the 2022 season and, for the first time since 2017, the world champion crown is back up for grabs in Valencia. To contend it will be the leader Pecco Bagnaia and the reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, who arrive at the GP of the Valencian Community separated by 23 points.

This means that the Yamaha rider is forced to win if he wants to hope for an encore world champion, but also that the Ducati rider in that case will just need to take home two points, therefore a 14th place, to reject the Frenchman’s comeback attempt, being ahead in the calculation of the victories for 7-3.

The opportunity is therefore tempting for Bagnaia, who could in one fell swoop bring back to Borgo Panigale a title missing from that of 2007 with Casey Stoner, but also become the first Italian to win the premier class after Valentino Rossi. And above all the first to do it on an Italian bike exactly 50 years after Giacomo Agostini with the MV. In short, it would go to place his name alongside that of real motorcycling legends.

However, not only the title will be up for grabs in Cheste, but also the lowest step of the podium in the World Championship. In this case, however, it is a decidedly more open battle, given that Aleix Espargaro now has a margin of just one length against Enea Bastianini. However, the trend seems to favor the Gresini Racing rider, who collected much more in the second half of the championship.

In all this, there will obviously also be those who will try to end the season in style. And these would all be allies of Bagnaia …

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2022: times of the Valencian Community Grand Prix (Italian time)

For the Valencia weekend, the format will be the traditional one of the European rounds of the MotoGP, with MotoGP straddling the two training classes on Friday and Saturday and then competing at 2pm on Sunday.

Friday 4th November



FP1 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP1 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP1 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

FP2 Moto3: 13: 15-13: 55

FP2 MotoGP: 14: 10-14: 55

FP2 Moto2: 15: 10-15: 50

Saturday 5th November



FP3 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP3 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP3 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

Moto3 qualifications: 12: 35-13: 15

FP4 MotoGP: 13: 30-14: 00

MotoGP qualifications: 14: 10-14: 50

Moto2 qualifications: 15: 10-15: 50

Sunday 6th November



Moto3 Warm-Up: 9: 00-9: 10

Moto2 Warm-Up: 9: 20-9: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 9: 40-10: 00

Moto3 Race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:20

MotoGP race: 14:00

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the GP of the Valencian Community



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend sessions.

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): summary of qualifications and deferred races of all classes.

Saturday 5th November: summary of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifications at 4.15pm.

Sunday 6 November: Moto3 race at 2.00 pm; Moto2 race at 3.15 pm; MotoGP race at 17:00.

MotoGP 2022: Motorsport.com LIVE for the GP of the Valencian Community



Saturday 5th November



FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying: from 13:00

Sunday 6th November



MotoGP race: from 13:30

MotoGP 2022: let’s discover the Valencia circuit

The Cheste circuit, located 25 kilometers from Valencia, was inaugurated in 1999 and has been part of the MotoGP calendar continuously ever since.

2022 will be the 24th edition of the Valencian Community Grand Prix and, as usual since its inception, is the event chosen to close the season.