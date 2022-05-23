MotoGP returns to Mugello and the 2022 edition of the Italian Grand Prix will be very special. After the one canceled in 2020 and the one behind closed doors last year due to the pandemic, this year the public will finally return to fill the hills of the Tuscan circuit, but the great absentee will be another.

In fact, after 26 years, this will be the first time that Valentino Rossi will not be on the grid, so it will be interesting to see how the Italian public will react to the absence of the “Doctor”, who will still be present, given that the ceremony will take place on Saturday. withdrawal of his number 46.

However, this does not mean that there will be no themes on the track, because we arrive at the eighth round of the season with Fabio Quartararo at the top of the world rankings, but closely followed by two glories from our home: surprisingly, Aprilia is in second position. , who with Aleix Espargaro is experiencing an exciting first part of the season and pays only four points.

Four points further back then we find Enea Bastianini, even back from his third victory of the season at Le Mans, despite driving an “old” Ducati GP21 with the colors of Gresini Racing. Staying at Ducati, we will certainly have to deal with Pecco Bagnaia’s desire for redemption, who fell in France when he was fighting for victory and also a year ago at Mugello while he was leading the race.

Without forgetting a Marc Marquez still waiting for the first roar of the season, albeit with a Honda that at the moment does not seem to hold up to the competition. And the desire of Alex Rins and Joan Mir to make Suzuki regret the decision to retire at the end of the year. But also all the other Italian drivers, who usually at Mugello always manage to bring out that little bit more.

MotoGP 2022: the times of the Italian Grand Prix

Also for the Mugello weekend the format will be the traditional one of the European rounds of the MotoGP, with MotoGP riding the two training classes on Friday and Saturday and then competing at 2pm on Sunday. As already happened in Jerez and Le Mans, the MotoE will also be on the track, which will compete in two races, one Saturday and one Sunday. Below, here is the complete weekend program:

Friday 27 May

FP1 MotoE: 8: 25-8: 45

FP1 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP1 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP1 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

FP2 MotoE: 12: 35-12: 55

FP2 Moto3: 13: 15-13: 55

FP2 MotoGP: 14: 10-14: 55

FP2 Moto2: 15: 10-15: 50

MotoE qualifications: 16: 50-17: 20

Saturday 28 May

FP3 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP3 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP3 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

Moto3 qualifications: 12: 35-13: 15

FP4 MotoGP: 13: 30-14: 00

MotoGP qualifications: 14: 10-14: 50

Moto2 qualifications: 15: 10-15: 50

Race 1 MotoE: 16:25

Sunday 29 May

Moto3 Warm-Up: 9: 00-9: 10

Moto2 Warm-Up: 9: 20-9: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 9: 40-10: 00

Moto3 Race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:20

MotoGP race: 14:00

Race 2 MotoE: 15:30

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the Italian GP

Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all weekend sessions (with the exception of the MotoE free practice sessions).

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): live broadcast of qualifying and races of all classes (only of the races for the MotoE).

MotoGP 2022: the Motorsport.com LIVE matches of the Italian GP

Saturday 28 May

FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying: from 13:00

Sunday 29 May

MotoGP race: from 13:30

MotoGP 2022: let’s discover the Mugello circuit

In 1991, the Mugello circuit became a fixture on the calendar and, since then, many riders have left indelible memories on the Italian track.

The track, which is located about 30 km north-east of Florence, has been owned by Ferrari since 1998 and is characterized by its ups and downs on the hills and its fast curves such as the two Arrabbiate or the Casanova-Savelli.

Track length

5.2 km Track width

14 m Curves 15 Longer straight

1,141 m

MotoGP 2022: the records of the Mugello circuit

The Tuscan circuit has always been a favorite of Italian drivers. Valentino Rossi is the one who has conquered the most wins and pole positions, with seven career successes. The Italian is followed by Jorge Lorenzo, who instead came in at six.