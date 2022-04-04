After the weekend full of surprises at Termas de Rio Hondo, which gave Aprilia the first victory in MotoGP, with Aleix Espargaro who also took the leadership of the World Championship, the MotoGP caravan is already ready to face the fourth and last stage of this first extra-European “stint” of the 2022 season.

This weekend we go to Texas, Austin, and today the question that everyone is asking is whether the “sheriff” of the Texan track will be in the game or not. On Sunday, Marc Marquez, who has won seven times at the Circuit of the Americas, showed some optimism about his recovery from the problem of diplopia (double vision) remedied in the fall of the Mandalika Warm-Up, with a video that hinted at a possible return. Only in the next few hours, however, will we know if he will be able to race in Texas or not.

What is certain, however, is that for the moment uncertainty reigns supreme: in the first three races we saw three different winners (Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and the aforementioned Aleix), with three different bikes. But above all, nine different riders got on the podium. A sign that this 2022 has yet to be able to show who will be the real favorites. But even Austin is usually an atypical race. It is also true, however, that there is no rush, because 18 are still missing.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2022: the times of the Grand Prix of the Americas

Once again, thanks to the time zone, the World Championship will come to terms with a particular format in Texas. To ensure that the MotoGP race can start when in Europe it will be 8 pm on Sunday, it has been decided to let Moto3 enter the track last in all three days. Below, here is the detailed weekend program.

Friday 8 April

FP1 Moto2: 16: 00-16: 40

FP1 MotoGP: 16: 55-17: 40

FP1 Moto3: 17: 55-18: 35

FP2 Moto2: 20: 15-20: 55

FP2 MotoGP: 21: 10-21: 55

FP2 Moto3: 22: 10-22: 50

Saturday 9 April

FP3 Moto2: 16: 00-16: 40

FP3 MotoGP: 16: 55-17: 40

FP3 Moto3: 17: 55-18: 35

Moto2 qualifications: 19: 35-20: 15

FP4 MotoGP: 20: 30-21: 00

MotoGP qualifications: 21: 10-21: 50

Moto3 qualifications: 22: 10-22: 50

Sunday 10th April

Moto2 Warm-Up: 16: 20-16: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 16: 40-17: 00

Moto3 Warm-Up: 17: 10-17: 20

Moto2 race: 18:20

MotoGP race: 8:00 pm

Moto3 Race: 21:30

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the GP of the Americas

Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend sessions.

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): full direct of qualifications and races of the three classes.

MotoGP 2022: Motorsport.com LIVE for the GP of the Americas

Saturday 9 April

FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying: from 20

Sunday 10th April

MotoGP race: from 17:30

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, leads at the start Photo by: Dorna

MotoGP 2022: the Austin track

The last Grand Prix held in Austin saw Marc Marquez win ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia. The Cervera driver has won seven victories on the Texan track, of which he also holds the record, signed in 2015 in 2’02 “135.