The victory of Pecco Bagnaia and the contemporary eighth place of Fabio Quartararo at Silverstone seem to have rekindled the hope of seeing a MotoGP World Championship drawn until the end of the 2022 season. It is true that the points that separate them are 49, but just two races ago they were 91 and in the middle there is also the third wheel Aleix Espargaro, at -22, so hope is legitimate.

This weekend, in Austria, could therefore be a fundamental step in trying to understand if the balance has actually changed. On paper, the Red Bull Ring is a favorable track for Ducati, which since its return to Austria in 2016 has won six of the eight races held (in 2020 and 2021 there were two due to calendar requirements linked to the pandemic).

Compared to the past, however, the track has been modified to avoid the repetition of frightening accidents such as that of Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli in 2020, and a chicane has been inserted in the middle of the extension leading to turn 3. The new layout, therefore, it could be less congenial to the powerful engine of the Desmosedici GP and favor the agility of the M1 in changes of direction, even if we will only find out starting from Friday.

As well as starting from FP1 it will be necessary to evaluate the conditions of Espargaro, stoic to close the British Grand Prix in ninth place after the very bad fall he suffered in FP4. All the more so after the Monday following the race, during a check-up visit to the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​he was diagnosed with a fractured right heel. In any case, the Granollers driver will grit his teeth to stay in the race.

However, the market will also hold the spot in Austria. At Ducati, for example, the time has come for the long-awaited decision for the rider who will join Bagnaia in 2023, with the Red Bull Ring offering the last ballot to Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin.

But also with regard to Honda, the announcement of Joan Mir as teammate of Marc Marquez is still awaited, with the eight-time world champion returning to the paddock for the first time since his fourth operation on his right arm, with the ‘goal to closely observe the progress of the team and the RC213V.

MotoGP 2022: times of the Austrian Grand Prix (Italian time)



For the Red Bull Ring weekend the format will be the traditional one of the European rounds of the MotoGP, with MotoGP straddling the two training classes on Friday and Saturday and then competing at 2pm on Sunday. The other novelty compared to the Silverstone weekend, which opened the second part of the season, is that the MotoE is also back on track, with two races, one Saturday and one Sunday. Below, here is the complete weekend program:

Friday 19 August



FP1 MotoE: 8: 25-8: 45

FP1 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP1 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP1 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

FP2 MotoE: 12: 35-12: 55

FP2 Moto3: 13: 15-13: 55

FP2 MotoGP: 14: 10-14: 55

FP2 Moto2: 15: 10-15: 50

MotoE qualifications: 16: 50-17: 20

Saturday 20 August



FP3 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP3 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP3 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

Moto3 qualifications: 12: 35-13: 15

FP4 MotoGP: 13: 30-14: 00

MotoGP qualifications: 14: 10-14: 50

Moto2 qualifications: 15: 10-15: 50

Race 1 MotoE: 16:15

Sunday 21 August



Moto3 Warm-Up: 9: 00-9: 10

Moto2 Warm-Up: 9: 20-9: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 9: 40-10: 00

Moto3 Race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:20

MotoGP race: 14:00

Race 2 MotoE: 15:30

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the Austrian GP

Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend sessions except for the free practice sessions of the MotoE.

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): summary of qualifications and deferred races of all classes.

Saturday 20 August: summary of Moto3, MotoGP and Moto2 qualifications at 3:30 pm; MotoE Race 1 at 4.45pm.

Sunday 21 August: Moto3 race at 2.00 pm; Moto2 race at 3.15 pm; MotoGP race at 17:00; Race 2 MotoE at 18:30.

MotoGP 2022: Motorsport.com LIVE for the Austrian GP

Saturday 20 August



FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying: from 13:00

Sunday 21 August



MotoGP race: from 13:30