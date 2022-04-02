The news that the entire MotoGP paddock was waiting for materialized during the Italian night: the flight carrying the material of some teams of the premier class of the World Championship, which departed from Kenya, finally landed at Benjamin Matienzo airport in San Miguel di Tucuman. .

The arrival of the Boeing 747 at the Argentine airport marked the end of the odyssey experienced by the MotoGP team, but also by Moto2 and Moto3 due to the breakdown of the plane that was supposed to bring the material from Indonesia to San Miguel.

Flight BSC4043 departed from Mombasa in the early hours of Friday arrived in Lagos, Nigeria at 9.26am local time for refueling. 4 hours later he resumed his flight for his second stopover, the Brazilian city of Salvador, before finally making his way to Tucuman, where he landed at 21:45 local time, after a 4 hour and 22 minute flight.

After the Boeing 747 landed, a special operation was started with 10 trucks to move all the material by land to the Autodrome of Termas de Rio Hondo, located 96 kilometers from the airport.

Some teams, including VR46 and Gresini Racing, received their own material – they lacked almost everything – just over an hour ago. This means that they will have to work hard to try to get on track in the Italian afternoon.

The first session on the track of the premier class of the MotoGP, MotoGP, is scheduled for this afternoon, at 17:35 Italian with Free Practice 1. Subsequently, it will be the turn of Free Practice 2 at 20:40 and then the interminable day will end with Qualifying, scheduled at 10:05 pm.