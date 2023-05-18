The wave of bad weather that has devastated Emilia Romagna in the last few hours has had repercussions on all the events scheduled in the area, due to the extensive damage and the unusability of some areas. The cancellation of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled at Imola this weekend is also followed by the postponement of the “Tavullia Vale” event, which should have been held in the birthplace of Valentino Rossi and with the nine-time world champion present to receive the keys to the city.

May 19th was an awaited date for the inhabitants of Tavullia and for fans from all over Italy, who would have had the opportunity to meet Valentino at an important moment for his city. The delivery of the keys is in fact a symbol of great admiration for the nine-time world champion, who thanks to his deeds on the track has brought Tavullia to fame throughout the world.

However, given the conditions in which the Emilia Romagna region finds itself, and which also affects the North of the Marche where Tavullia is located, the Municipality has decided, in agreement with the VR46, to postpone the event out of respect for the victims and for logistics. In fact, it is right that the municipal forces are at work to help those who have been most affected by what is happening these days. “A painful but due decision for the respect of the victims”, declared the mayor of Tavullia Francesca Paolucci. We will soon communicate the new date chosen to celebrate our Champion. The tragedy that is taking place a few kilometers away from us requires us to make this choice out of respect for the victims of bad weather and their loved ones.”

“The delivery of the keys to the city to Valentino should be a moment of celebration and in these days it would not have been. Not to mention that in these hours the whole municipal machine is constantly at work to try to remedy the damage that our territory has also suffered. We will inform you soon about the new date chosen to celebrate our Champion”, continues the mayor, arguing that the event has not been cancelled, but the date on which it will be held has yet to be decided.