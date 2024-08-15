Not only the riders, but also the MotoGP teams are very present on social media, where they regularly publish content to keep their followers updated. Some limit themselves to giving bare and raw information, while others are much more creative in terms of content, like the Gresini Racing team.

The Ducati satellite team, led by Nadia Padovani, has a very family-like setup and has reached the height of its fame with the arrival of Marc Marquez. The team’s press office, Cristian Massa, took advantage of the opportunity to come up with something special and launched the hashtag #FacciamoUnCinema, a common thread that links all the races of the championship.

Before each Grand Prix or on special occasions such as the announcement of a driver or a birthday, a poster of a film adapted to the context is shared on Instagram. We have seen “The Shining”, “The Survivor” or “The Godfather” or “The Truman Show”, many well-known classics adapted to the needs of the team.

Who is behind Gresini’s “cinema” in MotoGP?

Cristian Massa gave an interview to the German edition of Motorsport.com in which he says: “I had the idea at the end of last year, when I heard about Marc Marquez. Gresini is, of course, a great team, but it is still independent, not official. So you are not used to riders like Marc in a context like ours”.

“So I decided to bet on a strategy, let’s say, aggressive, that follows the line of what we are, fun and sarcastic. I like cinema, I’m passionate about it and, in this sense, it was fun,” Massa said.

At the beginning, it was just about “creating anticipation” especially when there was no race, from November to the presentation, and then to the tests: “I realized that with each film there was always something different or nice to establish a connection. So, I took a notebook and said ‘perfect, let’s do this before Assen, before Sachsenring, Austria and so on…’. After about an hour I had a film for each grand prix”.

He also had ideas for “milestones” in case something extraordinary happened. Then, it was all done by a video expert and a graphic designer, so he already had an idea of ​​what the final product would look like: “They are very good, they are willing to do whatever I can think of. I know how I want the poster of the film to look, with Marc’s face, what he does… And it comes out exactly like that.”

However, he also receives external suggestions: “Sometimes, when you start, people write to you on Instagram, suggest films or even send you what they have done. So far, I have not used any of the ideas proposed because I already had everything ready, but who knows. If I realize that I am using someone’s idea, I let them know via private message and thank them”.

The change in Gresini with Marc Marquez in MotoGP

The press office of the Faenza team has not ruled out the idea of ​​collecting all these works in a book, for example: “It would be nice, in fact they asked me to do something at the end of the year. We’ll see, Marc and his results are also a factor that pushes us to do it, because when you race only to stay in the top 10, you can’t do much else. It’s brutal, but that’s how it is.”

“The podiums and the pole position in Austin have helped us continue to grow and improve. If we can continue like this all year, why not?” he said. “We do a kind of yearbook at the end of each season, I imagine this year we’ll be putting posters in there.”

When asked what the arrival of the eight-time world champion in a relatively small team had shaken up, Massa acknowledged: “We would be lying if we said nothing had changed. Having him in the team has changed everything, but not just for us, for the whole paddock.”

“As I said, it’s not usual to have a legend riding a one-year-old bike in a satellite team. He could have been anywhere, but instead he’s here with us,” Massa continued. “It’s not just down to him, but also the fact that the two brothers are together. We’ve always had a good atmosphere with the riders, with Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini… In this case it’s a little different because they are rivals, but first of all they are a family.”

Perhaps what best embodies the spirit is to say “Gresini family”, because the team sees itself exactly like this: “We argue, like in any family, but at the end of the day we all eat together at the same table, we laugh… But it is clear that Marc has changed something”.

With the driver from Cervera, victory is once again within reach, the latest being signed by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who triumphed in the Qatar Grand Prix last year. If the Catalan were to achieve a similar result, they would already have the poster for the film ready: “It is already ready for publication. We have the one for the pole position ready from Qatar”.

Cristian Massa is not yet ready for Marc Marquez’s farewell, who will spend his only year with Gresini before moving to the official Ducati team: “To be honest, I haven’t thought about saying goodbye yet. We’re only halfway through the season and you never know how this year can end. We’re fighting for everything, so the farewell can be good or sad… Or both.”