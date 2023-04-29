Thrilling session thanks to a few drops of rain, the landlord of the Noale house is amazing – by MATTEO SENATORE
MotoGP, the starting grid of the Jerez GP
|1st Row
|1. Alexis I will espargaro 1:37,216
Aprilia
|2.Jack Miller 1:37.437KTM
|3. Jorge Martin 1:37,458
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Brad Binder 1:37.532KTM
|5. I sin Bagnaia 1:37,557
Ducati
|6. Dani Pedrosa 1:37.583KTM
|3rd Row
|7. Michael Oliveira 1:37,596
Aprilia
|8. John Zarco 1:37,616
Ducati
|9. Luke Marines 1:37,666
Ducati
|4th Row
|10. Mavericks Vinales 1:37.765 Aprilia
|11. Takaaki Nakagami 1:37.876Honda
|12. Alex Marquez 1:37,920
Ducati
|5th Row
|13. Mark Bezzecchi 1:36.578 Ducati
|14. Frank Morbidelli 1:36.4793Yamaha
|15. Fabius Di Giannantonio 1:36.967 Ducati
|6th Row
|16. Fabius Quartararo 1:37:072Yamahas
|17. Raul Fernandez 1:37,164
Aprilia
|18. Alex Rins 1:37,256
Honda
|7th row
|19. Stefan Bradl 1:37.297Honda
|20. Joan Mir 1:37,346
Honda
|21. Augustus Fernandez 1:37.753KTM
|8th Row
|22. Jonas Folger 1:38,492
KTM
|23. Iker Lecuona 1:38,582
Honda
|24. Aeneas Bastianini st
Ducati
MotoGP, Jerez qualifying: the chronicle
Aleix Espargarò he was the best in a crazy Qualifying as between Q1 and Q2 it started to rain on the Jerez circuit. Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder were the riders able to access Q2 via Q1 unlike Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo. In Q2, the Aprilia rider was the best ahead of Jack Miller and Jorge Martin with three different bikes in the first three positions on the starting grid.
The program
MotoGP is back on track this afternoon at 15 with the SprintWhile the canonical competition will be staged on Sunday at the same time. For all appointments, of course, you can find the chronicle written on FormulaPassion in an action-packed weekend on the track as far as engines are concerned. In fact, the first F1 Sprint will also start at 15:30 in Baku in Azerbaijan, not to be missed also the 6 hours of Spa of the WEC, checkered flag scheduled at 18:45.
