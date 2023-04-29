MotoGP, the starting grid of the Jerez GP

1st Row 1. Alexis I will espargaro 1:37,216

Aprilia 2.Jack Miller 1:37.437KTM 3. Jorge Martin 1:37,458

Ducati 2nd Row 4. Brad Binder 1:37.532KTM 5. I sin Bagnaia 1:37,557

Ducati 6. Dani Pedrosa 1:37.583KTM 3rd Row 7. Michael Oliveira 1:37,596

Aprilia 8. John Zarco 1:37,616

Ducati 9. Luke Marines 1:37,666

Ducati 4th Row 10. Mavericks Vinales 1:37.765 Aprilia 11. Takaaki Nakagami 1:37.876Honda 12. Alex Marquez 1:37,920

Ducati 5th Row 13. Mark Bezzecchi 1:36.578 Ducati 14. Frank Morbidelli 1:36.4793Yamaha 15. Fabius Di Giannantonio 1:36.967 Ducati 6th Row 16. Fabius Quartararo 1:37:072Yamahas 17. Raul Fernandez 1:37,164

Aprilia 18. Alex Rins 1:37,256

Honda 7th row 19. Stefan Bradl 1:37.297Honda 20. Joan Mir 1:37,346

Honda 21. Augustus Fernandez 1:37.753KTM 8th Row 22. Jonas Folger 1:38,492

KTM 23. Iker Lecuona 1:38,582

Honda 24. Aeneas Bastianini st

Ducati

MotoGP, Jerez qualifying: the chronicle

Aleix Espargarò he was the best in a crazy Qualifying as between Q1 and Q2 it started to rain on the Jerez circuit. Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder were the riders able to access Q2 via Q1 unlike Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo. In Q2, the Aprilia rider was the best ahead of Jack Miller and Jorge Martin with three different bikes in the first three positions on the starting grid.

The program

MotoGP is back on track this afternoon at 15 with the SprintWhile the canonical competition will be staged on Sunday at the same time. For all appointments, of course, you can find the chronicle written on FormulaPassion in an action-packed weekend on the track as far as engines are concerned. In fact, the first F1 Sprint will also start at 15:30 in Baku in Azerbaijan, not to be missed also the 6 hours of Spa of the WEC, checkered flag scheduled at 18:45.