At the beginning of 2020, Marc Marquez and Honda made headlines when they announced that they had signed a four-year contract extension. Twice longer than most official driver contracts, this renewal also came much earlier, as the current one still covered an entire season.

At the time, it was a clear sign of trust and solidity in the Márquez-Honda pairing, which had been going strong since 2013 and the Spaniard’s arrival in MotoGP. In seven years they had won the title six times and the last season was even synonymous with an absolute record.

All of this came crashing down a few months later, when the 2020 season, postponed due to the pandemic, finally got underway. It was Jerez, in the heat of July, and Márquez broke his arm after putting on a show during the race, leading it and going off the track once before making a superb comeback until the now famous accident.

Since then, the #93 has often been absent and his bike has moved away from the top places, so much so that the contract that binds him to the brand until the end of 2024 now seems too long a time to honor. Since last summer he has raised his voice, speaking openly about his expectations of the brand and, little by little, he ended up threatening to leave. At first, this hypothesis concerned 2025, but then, last June, the pressure became more intense and Honda went so far as to announce that he would not be held against his will.

Without a precise commitment from the driver, who has recently played with words, tirelessly remembering that he has a contract for 2024 and sticking to the facts, the rumors have multiplied. Last week, during the San Marino Grand Prix, it was impossible to escape the speculation that Márquez was now close to leaving Honda to join the Gresini team, Ducati’s satellite.

Given the scope of the topic, everyone has had their say, including those of the Ducati clan, who are reacting as best they can knowing that the Gresini team’s contracts are not managed by the manufacturer. “When there is discussion in the paddock it is because there is a minimum of truth”, observed Paolo Ciabatti at the beginning of the weekend, adding that “you can never say never”.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of the brand, did not hide the fact that he found the story interesting, even if he seems to see it more as a way to relaunch Ducati’s image than as the result of such rumors. “We too have been somewhat interested in the whole discussion, so we look at it with sympathy,” he told Italy’s Sky Sports on Saturday. “In a certain sense, the fact that our bikes are doing so well at the moment is generating interest. For our part, we are certainly focused on our official bikes and the private teams are doing a whole series of reasoning that we don’t have all the details. So we follow all your reports with interest,” he added to reporters, insisting on his lack of information on the subject. “It seems like it’s not true, but it is! (laughs, ed)”.

“Let’s say that we don’t know the details, starting from the assumption that everything we read may have a basis”, added Claudio Domenicali. “The fact that a bike from the previous year could be interesting says a lot about the level of competitiveness we had in general. But Bezzecchi also demonstrates it with what he manages to do.”

The riders are also worried and have spoken openly about the issue, starting with Pecco Bagnaia. The reigning champion, who races in the official colours, could find himself in a difficult situation if the Spanish champion were to join him next season at the wheel of a Ducati. “I’m very happy,” he said, “because we could have a good battle. If Marc comes to Ducati, he will definitely be fast from the start. It’s always nice to have a rival like him. I’m happy about this.”

“It would be fantastic,” Luca Marini said. “Having a rider of his level on the same bike as us would be fantastic. We can compare the data, today there are eight of us and we compete equally.” But isn’t Márquez playing with Honda, to push the manufacturer to react by any means necessary? “I have no idea, I don’t know. To be honest, I wouldn’t give up the 12 million euros he earns a season, and Honda seems competitive to me now,” added Marini, who believes the Spaniard certainly still has a lot to give . “I was behind at times, both in Barcelona and here (in Misano, ed), and I don’t know what bike he has, but it’s not the same as at the beginning of the season. They have made a lot of progress. Frankly, I would be surprised if he left the project now, which I think is working.”

Marquez doesn’t let himself get distracted

Asked on Saturday whether such speculation could distract him, Marquez replied: “No, it’s never a distraction, it’s part of our job.” And he himself is happy to play on this thing, like when last Thursday he posted a video on his social media in which he filmed himself bursting out laughing after having framed the Ducati hospitality. “I created even more speculation. I’m enjoying myself but, you know, I’m already 30 years old and I’m focusing on the track, I’m focusing on my team, I’m trying to find the best.”

Clearly, Marquez remained focused on his schedule throughout the Grand Prix, also riding what was arguably his best race of the season on Sunday, before carrying out his long-awaited evaluations of the new material on Monday. However, he ended the day by saying that he would make a decision at the next two Grands Prix, i.e. by the end of the month. Was this a sincere statement or another way to put pressure on Honda? Who knows now…

Álex Rins, however, does not believe a break-up is possible. “I think Marc will stay with Honda because he has a contract with them for another year. But I don’t expect anything,” he noted over the weekend. The Catalan is currently in the same group as Marquez, having joined the LCR team this season. However, he only played a few races before deciding to invoke a release clause and will therefore leave the brand at the end of this year. Like Jorge Lorenzo before him, he will only stay for a year, but as for #93 he believes it would be “a big shock” if such a divorce occurred.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors about it, especially in the last few hours,” the Mallorcan explained on Saturday. “It would be a big shock for everyone, even for Honda. I think and believe that Marc will stay with Honda. He has been there for years, he has been injured for several years. He had a big accident in Jerez in 2020, the team respected him a lot I can understand Marc’s current situation, the bike doesn’t work, the Japanese didn’t give him the things to be fast and progress.”

