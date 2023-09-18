The first of these meetings, in addition to those that take place on Fridays during the so-called Safety Commissions, took place on the Thursday of the last Catalan Grand Prix, in Montmeló.

The main topic of that meeting revolved around the possibility of introducing a minimum wage for premier class pilots. During the meeting, it seems that the pilots had a conversation in which personal interests were put aside and the collective good prevailed.

One of those present, who due to seniority and experience is becoming increasingly important within the drivers’ collective, is the eldest of the Espargaró brothers. For him, the meeting served to make the majority understand that, in reality, their perspective on many of the issues affecting the championship is the same, or very similar.

“Now there is a very important thing between us, which is unity. I don’t know why, but now when we sit and talk, we think much more alike than we imagined,” Espargaró responded, when asked asked by Motorsport.com how he believes the starting grid will handle any decisions relating to the next round on the calendar at the Buddh circuit.

Motorsport.com understands that the drivers are determined to vote among themselves on any issue relating to their safety.

“Before we went to the security committee and there was much more confusion, because there were many names in different directions. Now it turns out that we agree on most issues. This is very positive. This way we can improve many things”, added the Aprilia rider, who in recent weeks has said he is relatively concerned about the safety level of a track which last week had not yet been approved according to FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) standards.

“In India we will all do a lap of the track together before getting on the bike, to understand the situation,” said number 41, making it clear how compact the MotoGP grid is, at least at the moment.

On the track, the most delicate aspect is represented by the walls, which in some areas are just over three meters from the asphalt. The third corner is particularly sensitive, even though it is one of the slowest corners on the circuit, where it is estimated that the prototypes will not exceed 50 kilometers per hour.