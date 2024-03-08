Rain in the desert is a more unique than rare occurrence, yet MotoGP experiences this situation today. In fact, on the Friday of free practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, the rain that fell in the evening sessions upset the plans and the Race Direction also changed the format of the weekend. The decisive round to define the direct access to Q2 will be held on Saturday and not in Practice, as has been customary since last year.

The format introduced in 2023 with the advent of the Sprint races provides that the Friday afternoon session decides which drivers can directly access the decisive qualifying phase and which will instead have to gain access via Q1. However, the rain that hit the Lusail track makes it difficult to follow the classic format, which includes the decision on Friday and 30 minutes of free practice on Saturday. This time, however, it will be the third session that will define the qualifying order, with a duration that is increased to 45 minutes.

The rain started to appear at the end of Moto3, with Moto2 starting in the downpour. Only four riders took to the track and set a time. Also in this case, the free practice session on Saturday will be fundamental to define whether or not they will directly access Q2.

It is not the first time that MotoGP has been forced to change plans during the Qatar Grand Prix due to rain. In 2009 the race was moved from Sunday (which on that occasion coincided with Easter Sunday) to Monday, a surreal situation which however was favored by the holiday. Last year too, rain hit the Lusail Circuit, but it happened on Thursday, so the format had not been changed.