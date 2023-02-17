The first collective MotoGP tests in 2023 at Sepang showed that Honda is apparently lagging behind its rivals, without the step forward expected from the end of last season. Its riders could not hide a certain concern, one month before the next test in Portimao and just over a month before the first race, the Portuguese GP.

Motorsport.com was able to interview Marquez at an event for the Prime Video documentary “Marc Márquez: All in”, and the multiple champion explained that he already knew in advance that the Sepang test would not be positive in terms of results. and that time was needed.

When asked if he was disappointed with the bike tested in Malaysia compared to the one tested in Valencia last November, Marc Marquez replied: “No, I’m not disappointed because it was what I expected. At Sepang we had a very different test from the others manufacturers, because there have been structural changes, big changes within Honda, and that means there will be a period of transition. This is perfectly understandable.”

After referring to the changes that Honda has undergone with the restructuring of its technical panel, and above all with the arrival of ex-Suzuki Ken Kawauchi as its new technical manager, Márquez admitted that the Japanese manufacturer has lost its way during his injury: “And above all because when you come from two seasons like 2021 and 2022 in which their top rider is practically not on the track and they lose their way a bit, now finding your way back means doing a test at Sepang”.

“He wasn’t looking for perfection, but for conceptual things, like for example we tried a motorcycle without wings. And this is what we saw, that we then tried a lot of other things, things that don’t make sense in terms of driving, to go faster, but they make sense on a technical level. So you have to make sacrifices in this respect, but for me it was positive, especially on an organizational level and also on a personal level, on a physical level.”

Although he is confident that he will go into the World Championship with a better performance, Márquez believes that until the first races are over it would not be fair to evaluate Honda: “Right now, if the race was in Sepang, we are not I’m not talking about the bike or the rider, but in general we wouldn’t be ready to win that weekend.

“We still have to see how we evolve in Portimao, how we get to the Portimao race, and then we have to see the key: what will happen when five races have passed and we’ve ridden at five different circuits. At that point we’ll have to evaluate how we’re doing, because maybe in some we suffer and in others we do well, we’ll see”.

Faced with the concerns expressed by insiders after the Valencia tests (Alberto Puig went so far as to say that this bike needed “three steps forward”), performance does not seem to have improved and Márquez was asked what prompted him to to think that what Honda hadn’t achieved in three months it could do in the month and a half until the first race.

“Because that’s what they told me,” rider number 93 replied bluntly. plural because we are a team and we are all together. We have many ideas, but in Malaysia it was a conceptual level to try things and now, during this month until the Portimao test, to evolve and test them there.”

While positive, Márquez is fully aware of the situation and admits that even during the championship Honda might have to continue looking for a way forward: “It’s clear that the situation won’t completely turn around overnight, we can’t having a bike that suffers a lot and the next day is the bike of dreams, I hope so, but it’s very difficult.

“You have to be realistic, so that you don’t have too much pressure when testing, then at the Portimao test we will see, at the first race we will see, and during the year there are many things that can be changed,” he concluded.