The Gresini team confirmed this week that it will stay with Ducati for the next two seasons and that Álex Márquez will keep his seat in 2024. In other words, there is still one Ducati left for the Italian team to fill, which has enjoyed success over the last two years and led its leader to third place in the championship last season. A very interesting position.

Today that saddle is occupied by Fabio Di Giannantonio. Seventh in the Moto2 championship in 2021, he entered the premier class at the same time as Marco Bezzecchi, in two different teams but with the same bike, and was dominated both in the 2022 rookie standings (he obtained 87 points less than the VR46 rider) and this year, where his best result in this stage is eighth place.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For several weeks there has been speculation about the fate of the 24-year-old Roman and two main candidates have emerged to replace him: Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon.

The Englishman has declared his “100%” readiness to enter the premier class, having already made two swaps for Yamaha in 2021 and realizing he feels “much more comfortable” with the big bike. But things take time. “I think there are still some options,” he told Motorsport.com at Silverstone. “At the end of the day, my dream is to go to MotoGP and race there. But it has to be done well and I have to be given the opportunity. If I’m given the opportunity to go there, I’ll show what I can do.”

Winner for the first time just before the break, in Assen, and currently third in the championship, Jake Dixon wants to bet on every possibility by appearing up front as much as possible. Curiously, his manager is Frankie Carchedi, none other than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s engineer. Previously associated with Joan Mir, the coach joined the Italian at Gresini this season following his departure from Suzuki.

“There aren’t many seats and there are many riders. Frankie, my manager, is talking to everyone he needs to talk to and who is available, and he will do his best,” said the Englishman at the start of the Silverstone weekend. Should his move to MotoGP fail to materialise, the Englishman has made it clear that he would prefer Moto2 to WorldSBK, despite the interest shown by several teams in the series’ spin-offs.

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino is managed by Carlo Pernat, who is also the agent of Enea Bastianini, who rode for Gresini last season. His name has been circulating among the MotoGP teams for some time and, although he is currently battling for the Moto2 title with Pedro Acosta, he feels he is in the best position to take the plunge, even if the last two Grands Prix have seen him lose valuable points against the Spanish rival.

“My intention is to race in MotoGP and I think I’m more prepared than ever,” Arbolino told Motorsport.com during the break. “But it’s not up to me, it’s not in my hands and it’s hard to know how it could end. But I’m ready.”

Podium: second place Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The pressure is mounting for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is well aware that there is much talk about his future and that others are bidding for his place. “It’s been like this for three or four races, but frankly I’ve never focused too much on it,” he said at Silverstone. “Right now I don’t even know what my future is and it’s not that I don’t care, but I don’t want to think about it because if I focus fully on what I have to do and do a good job, it can only be a good thing for next year “.

“I’m just trying to do my best, to get the most out of it and then we’ll see,” he added. Speaking to Sky MotoGP in Italy, he also underlined his strengths: “I’m making progress, I’m giving 100%, even if things haven’t gone very well in the last few races. But I have this bike more in hand than many others.” .

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked again about the problem after Sunday’s British GP, Di Giannantonio wanted to remain positive. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s quite clear,” he said, quoted by the official MotoGP website, “but I don’t want to think about it. I just want to focus on the race. When you do a good job on the track, then off the track it’s easier. I think It’s only a matter of time before I know what my future will be, but I think it’s going to be very bright.”

The situation of Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco, and the implications of the destination of Marco Bezzecchi, could also be part of the equation, entering a decisive phase of the negotiations. The matter should become much clearer between now and the next round in Austria.