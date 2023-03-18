The wait is over. The World Championship begins in 2023 in Portugal on the Portimao circuit in the Algarve, a track that has entered the calendar from 2020. In MotoGP, there will be a hunt for the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who significantly lowered his track record during last week’s tests on the Lusitanian track. Fabio Quartararo, one of the most accredited opponents, has already won twice in Portimao in 2021 and 2022, but the effective competitiveness of Yamaha will have to be assessed as it grapples with the foreseeable youth problems that a very different prototype from the one used can have in 2022. Aprilia will be able to take advantage of the field factor with the landlord Miguel Oliveira, while Aleix Espargarò will be back from an operation on his arm. At Honda, all hopes are obviously pinned on Marc Marquez. In Moto2 Pedro Acosta arrives at the starting line of the season with the aim of dominating the middle class, while in Moto3 the young rampants will have to deal with entry class specialists such as Jaume Masia, Romano Fenati and Tatsuki Suzuki. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports MotoGP, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on Saturday at TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

Portuguese GP 2023: session schedule and TV times (full live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Friday 24 March

10:00-10:35 Moto3, PL1

10:50-11:30 Moto2, PL1

11:45-12:30 MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

14:15-14:50 Moto3, PL2

15:05-15:45 Moto2, PL2

16:00-17:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 25th March

09:40-10:10 Moto3, PL3

10:25-10:55 Moto2, PL3

11:10-11:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:50-12:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:15-12:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

13:50-14:05 Moto3, Q1

14:15-14:30 Moto3, Q2

14:45-15:00 Moto2, Q1

15:10-15:25 Moto2, Q2

16:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 26 March

10:45-10:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

12:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:15)

1.15pm Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 3.30pm)

15:00 MotoGP, Race (live broadcast on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 17:15)

Portimao: the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes

MotoGP circuit

Track: 4.6km

Bends: 15, 6 left, 9 right

Width: 18m

Longest straight: 969m

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2020 – Raúl Fernandez (KTM)

2021 – Pedro Acosta (KTM) / Pedro Acosta (KTM)

2022 – Sergio Garcia (GasGas)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2020 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

2021 – Raul Fernandez (Kalex) / Remy Gardner (KTM)

2022 – Joe Roberts (Kalex)

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2020 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) / Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2022 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)