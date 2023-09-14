Last weekend’s Misano weekend saw the exact same ranking in the top four positions in both the Sprint and Sunday’s race, with Jorge Martin ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia and Dani Pedrosa, present as a wild card. In both races, there was only one overtaking among the top three, when the VR46 driver passed Bagnaia to take second place, even if his move was the result of a long move by the reigning champion.

This has led to criticism from several riders for the lack of spectacle that is enveloping MotoGP, accused several times this season for the increase in aerodynamic development, for the ride height devices and for the controversial rules on tire pressure tyres. Marc Marquez, who in 2019 was involved in a final-lap duel with Fabio Quartararo that saw six overtaking moves for the lead, has long criticized the current regulations.

When asked if Misano races were now the norm in MotoGP, Marquez, seventh on Sunday, replied: “Of course, but it’s nothing new. If it’s a big circuit with long straights, with the slipstream it’s It’s possible to make more overtaking. But on this circuit there are two things: you overtake like Brad Binder, with overtaking all at the limit, but very good and it was impressive to see because it’s difficult.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, either you overtake this way or it’s impossible to overtake. For example, in the last three laps I was lapping in 1m33.0s and Luca Marini came in 1m32s. I limited myself to defending and it was impossible for him to overtake. So, in the end , with aerodynamics… it’s the regulation until 2027, we have to move forward. The rules allow it, so everyone must go in that direction”, continues the Honda rider.

Aleix Espargaro who battled to 12th place in the Misano Grand Prix after a poor opening lap, partly blamed Misano’s tight setup for the lack of overtaking, but also noted that modern bikes are no longer suited to these slopes. “I think it’s the track’s fault,” Espargaro said. “This track is very, very small, like a kart track, with a lot of grip. The way MotoGP is now, with very good electronics, with wings, it’s almost impossible to overtake.”

“I was behind Luca Marini, he was riding very well,” says the Aprilia rider, “Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco, the other riders in front were much slower than us, but we couldn’t overtake them. On tracks like this it’s very difficult There are circuits without grip, circuits with a lot of grip and small circuits like this. We have to race everywhere, but I don’t like these types of circuits because there is no show. It’s very boring, very small. It’s also true that with this type We need bigger tracks of bikes. These bikes have a lot of downforce, they are very fast in corners, so on small circuits like this it is impossible to overtake.”

Jorge Martin, who achieved a one-two in Misano, is not of the same opinion and instead believes that on the narrower tracks the riders simply have to do better in qualifying in order to obtain important results: “I think this is a track where it is difficult to overtake, but there are points for doing that. When the race is so fast, like the top three of us did, it’s very difficult because we’re all lined up and it feels like 27 laps of pushing at every corner. I feel like this one is more difficult Surely if the race was slower, it would be easier to overtake. But it’s definitely not the best track for overtaking, but there are tracks where you have to play your cards and do better in qualifying to stay ahead.”