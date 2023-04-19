Fabio Quartararo doesn’t try to hide his difficult start to the championship by seasoning his words with false optimism. He admits that the podium that embellished his spring in Austin on Sunday “is pleasing”, both for the result itself and for the pace that allowed him to obtain it, but he does not dare to say that he is “reassured”.

“It’s true that the feeling is good. In Portimão we had the speed, but bad starts and overtaking problems led to a negative result. In Argentina the pace was there, even if Nakagami hit me and I ended up last. A podium is positive, but there are still many things missing to really always be in front”, analyzes the Frenchman.

Fabio Quartararo has described these missing elements several times. In addition to the Yamaha’s poor top speed, which has been greatly boosted by the new engine, there is a profound difficulty battling against the V4s that make up the rest of the field and relying on the M1’s strength, its cornering speed, to pose a threat and make overtakings.

After the race, his team manager Massimo Meregalli praised Quartararo’s intelligent driving in Austin and that “10% more” he added to his usual total effort. “You need to give more than perfection to get a good result,” said the rider, interviewed on the sidelines of the presentation at the French GP in Paris on Tuesday.

“Especially the first two laps are the most important,” he said. “Frankly, I think 80% of the race takes place in the first laps. Qualifying and the first laps are 90%. We always have the pace, more or less, but it’s qualifying and the first lap that is very important to us.”

If the third place in Texas doesn’t reassure him, what will allow Fabio Quartararo to look positively on the season that awaits him? “It will reassure me to see that we can really fight for a great qualifying position and see how our bike performs,” he replies.

And it reminds us of what this podium doesn’t show: “I was overtaken by Marini on the straight: 14 km/h difference. Knowing that we’ve taken a step forward in terms of speed, it’s still huge. Over an average of 20 laps in Austin, if you count the time lost on the straight, it’s huge. I don’t know when we’ll be reassured, but it’s important to work and try to keep calm.”

Fabio Quartararo is in Paris on Tuesday for the presentation of the GP de France MotoGP

“Little by little, we can do great things,” try to believe. But for all of this, he’s openly pessimistic about the title and it won’t be this result that will make him change his mind: “For the moment, no. I feel good, but we still lack a bit of speed to really fight for the title. I’m sorry [Bagnaia] he’s two or three tenths faster than us, so until we find those two or three tenths, fighting for the championship isn’t on the agenda.”

No great expectations for the Jerez test

At this stage, with only three of this season’s record-breaking 21 Grands Prix held, it seems premature to draw any conclusions, especially as one of the most anticipated events of the first half of the championship approaches: a test to be held at Jerez the day after the next round.

Ideally placed for manufacturers to present their drivers with a further set of innovations after those developed during the winter break, this day can allow them to correct some difficulties and has already proven in the past that it can be a game-changer in the championship .

But Fabio Quartararo doesn’t expect decisive changes in the Yamaha garage. “Honestly, it won’t really matter because we don’t have many things to try,” he teases. “It will certainly be very important to see if there are any small differences. I know Cal (Crutchlow) is testing at Aragón (this week), so he will already try what we have to try for the Jerez test, but unfortunately there won’t be big changes “.

The change that the 2021 World Champion is looking for must be more profound and all the difficulties he describes do nothing but set their sights on Yamaha’s inline four-cylinder, which now seems dominated by the rest of the field. “Honestly, I don’t have any experience between V4 or inline, because I’ve always ridden a motorcycle with inline cylinders,” the rider points out. “I don’t know the differences, but what I see is that the Ducatis go much faster than us, as do the Aprilias and practically all the bikes on the MotoGP grid, so if this is the solution to go really faster, I think it should be done.”

“But then I know that in racing the most important thing is to have the ability to overtake and at the moment we don’t have it, that’s what we lack,” concluded Fabio Quartararo.