As usual every Friday of a Grand Prix, most of the drivers met at Le Mans with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta for the Safety Commission meeting.

As Motorsport.com was able to confirm, one of the topics discussed on this occasion was the sharp drop in salaries for the premier class drivers. At the same time, there was also discussion of the impotence of the riders when the teams want to fire them, as happened last week at Romano Fenati, on foot from SpeedUp in Moto2.

“Most of the riders, especially the Moto3 and Moto2 riders, are completely defenseless when the teams decide to break up with them unilaterally. In the Safety Commission we discussed the specific issue of Fenati with Carmelo. When a team wants to fire a rider, they do it. ago. But when a pilot wants to leave, he can’t do it, “explained one of the attendees at the last meeting.

The conversation with Dorna’s CEO focused on the apparent cost reduction that the manufacturers are trying to implement in the driver market, and which has led some brands to offer real “junk contracts” to pilots who put into play. their life at 300 km / h on a motorcycle.

“When Fabio Quartararo moved to MotoGP he had to sign for € 80,000, and these are the figures that some riders are paid,” said another of those present.

In this last meeting, Ezpeleta explained to the pilots the current economic situation that the manufacturers are going through, with the pandemic and the war. This context requires cost containment. Ezpeleta cited Suzuki, who will leave the World Championship at the end of the year, as a clear example of the current instability.

“MotoGP is a great show and a great business, which moves a lot of money, and the riders are the clowns of this circus. We understand the current situation, but we cannot race for free,” said another witness, who asked us not to reveal his name.

Read also:

Unlike the F1 drivers, who have a strong association, the GPDA, the MotoGP riders have never seen fit to create a union to defend their interests. It is a possibility that, for the moment, is not yet contemplated, but it is not excluded for the future either.

“We have never had a leader worried enough to create a motorcycle association. Surely the right one was Valentino Rossi, and even though he has talked about it many times, he has never taken the step to move it forward,” he explained. Pol Espargaró on Friday, when Motorsport.com asked him if the drivers are considering forming an association.

In the midst of a boiling market, teams offer low-cost renewals. Aprilia offered Aleix Espargaro a contract for 2023 with a lower salary than the current one, while Suzuki, for example, offered 2020 world champion Joan Mir a one-third renewal of his current engagement in a first meeting which took place before the announcement of his unexpected farewell to MotoGP.