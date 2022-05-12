In recent days, a rather heated debate has taken place on the pressures of the tires used in MotoGP. A report by Motorsport Magazine brought to light a table relating to the Jerez race, from which it could be deduced that the winner Pecco Bagnaia had covered the entire distance with a lower front value than that recommended by Michelin.

Inevitably, a fuss was raised, even if the story lacked some details: the most important is that at the moment there is no possibility of detecting the values ​​with certainty, as the teams use different sensors. Furthermore, there is no dedicated channel in the control unit that cannot be changed by the teams. The data, therefore, are provided by the teams themselves, which together with Dorna and FIM are working to introduce a single detection system in 2023 that can then also lead to possible sanctions.

However, the riders thought about dismantling the case definitively, who explained during the press conference that opened the weekend of the French Grand Prix that managing the pressure of the front tire is a really problematic aspect, as this tends to skyrocket. when following another motorcycle. Therefore, no one tries to be smart. It is just very complicated to be able to set this value.

The first to be called into question was Bagnaia, who arrived ready for the clash, underlining that in any case there were 18 drivers who ran with values ​​that were lower than those recommended by the French company in the first five races.

“I think it’s pretty clear that the pressures are set also considering that if you are in front they won’t go up too much, but if you are in the back it’s practically certain that it will go up. So it’s difficult to make a reasoning like this on a track like Jerez, with asphalt. very hot. I heard that my pressure was illegal, but then 18 riders have been illegal since the start of the year and none of them have been penalized. “

“So, let’s talk about nothing. I think the other riders agree with me too, because it is very difficult to manage the pressure of the front tire. Michelin gives a recommended value, but it’s not an obligation, and in Jerez I went from 1, 95 bar at 1.89, so there wasn’t a big difference. “

The leader of the World Championship Fabio Quartararo added another interesting piece, explaining that the same situation of the Ducati rider for him had occurred in Portimao, when he had commanded practically from the beginning to the end. According to the Yamaha rider, however, it is not necessary to work so much on pressures as to try to make the front tire less sensitive.

“From my point of view, I think I agree with Pecco. My plan at Jerez was to try to overtake him and stay in front. But you must also be ready to stay behind, so to use the lowest possible pressure, because when you are behind another bike, it gets up a lot. It happened to me too in Portugal to have a pressure lower than the recommended value for the whole race “.

“I think it will be difficult if they establish a regulation, because on the rear it is quite simple to adjust, while on the front it is really hard. other bike, having a good balance even when you are alone “.

While also confirming that when you have a free track or when you follow another bike the situation changes from day to night, Aleix Espargaro believes that it is right to find a way to enforce values, to ensure that everyone is in the same conditions.

“I think it’s a rather important aspect, which conditions a lot. In Jerez, when I was behind Jack (Miller) and Marc (Marquez) I was struggling a lot, because I had a lot of chattering and the bike didn’t turn. Once I had the track clear. I was going half a second faster, pushing less. The behavior of the bike changed radically, at least in my case. “

“I think it would be right to set a limit or something similar. But I think it is right that everyone can fight with the same weapons, even if it is something very difficult for the teams and also for Michelin, because it is almost impossible to know if I would have a track. free or if you have three motorcycles in front of you “.

Johann Zarco also agrees, underlining another interesting aspect. According to the Pramac Racing driver, in fact, the values ​​indicated by Michelin today are very “safe”, so it is difficult to hypothesize that someone could go so low as to undermine the resistance of the tire.

“I agree too, there is a big difference if you are alone or if you have other bikes in front. I also did not have good feelings at Jerez, because I was quite close to Bezzecchi and then I crashed. limit, I think they will have to widen the range a little more. At the moment it’s a piece of advice they give in terms of safety, but I think you would have to go very low to have problems and I don’t think anyone would go that far. “

Finally, Marc Marquez also joined the chorus of colleagues, going in a certain sense in the direction of Quartararo and explaining that according to him we must work to make sure that the tires are less affected when following another bike, while admitting that they do not it’s simple in an era of MotoGP in which aerodynamics are becoming more and more dominant.

“I totally agree with Pecco. A lower pressure at the front does not imply a better performance. On the contrary, sometimes it is even worse. But it is true that, with the new aerodynamics and with the philosophy that MotoGP is following , it is more difficult to overtake and ride if you are behind another bike and it is a critical situation for the pressure of the front tire. “

“When you are alone, you can use aerodynamics to turn and you don’t push the front tire as much. But if it has no load, then I have to force more on the tire and then the temperature goes up. It’s something that I think you are on. he has to work for the future, but not through tire pressure. “