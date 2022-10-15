Turn 4, which is the slowest point on Phillip Iceland’s fast and smooth track, has long been called the Honda curve, albeit unofficially. However, it has now been officially renamed Miller Corner to celebrate the current Ducati rider, winner of four MotoGP races.

The new name was unveiled with a special ceremony before MotoGP qualifying at Phillip Island, on the weekend that celebrates the return of the World Championship to Australia after three years of absence due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“I remember coming here for the first time to see a Grand Prix in 2009 and being able to get here secretly,” said an excited Miller. “From that day on I got passionate. From that moment I knew that was what I wanted to do”.

“To be back here, with this honor, is incredible. I can’t even describe the journey we have done and what we have been through. I have been so lucky in the sport, for what it has given me. I love this sport immensely and I am grateful to everyone who created it. They don’t know exactly what it means to me. “

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Miller added that this is a particularly fitting corner to bear his name given some of the overtaking he has made there over the course of his career, particularly during the 2014 Moto3 win.

“I remember the Moto3 race, the amount of ‘dive bombs’ I did here,” he said. “It’s a part of the unreal circuit and so many historical moments have happened here. So I feel very lucky to give my name to this corner.”

Miller is the fourth rider to have a portion of the iconic Phillip Island track officially named after him.

The round begins with the Gardner Straight, named after Wayne Garnder, while the fast left turn 1 is known as the Doohan Turn, in honor of the great Mick Doohan. The wide left-hander that precedes the Miller Curve, on the other hand, is known as the Stoner Curve, to celebrate Casey Stoner’s exploits on the island.

According to Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott, Miller deserves to have his name on the official circuit map.

“It’s a wonderful honor,” Westacott told Motorsport.com. “Having a corner that bears your name is exceptional and special. And he deserves it. He has won four Grands Prix and is a great ambassador for Australia.”

This is Miller’s first and only appearance on home soil as an official Ducati rider, ahead of his transition to KTM in 2023.