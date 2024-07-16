With the new regulation changes that came into force after the unanimous vote of all manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda have been classified in category D. This allows them, among other things, to ride with their regular riders whenever they want and to make engine changes, which are frozen for the other brands. A simple glance at the statistics can lead one to think that this preferential treatment, not only did not work in favor of the only two Japanese manufacturers in the championship, but was also counterproductive.

After the first nine races of the calendar, the best placed Yamaha rider is Fabio Quartararo, who occupies 15th position in the standings, with a total of 44 points. Last year too, The Devil was the most competitive of his brand, but was four positions higher (11th) in the overall standings and had 65 points, 21 more than this season. He also managed to get on the podium in Austin (he finished third), finishing five races in the top 10, something he has only managed to do twice this year.

If we look at the other side of the box, the decline is even greater: in 2023, Franco Morbidelli was 12th just behind the rider from Nice and with 6 points less than him. Now, Alex Rins, who replaced the Roman when he signed with Ducati Pramac, is 21st with only 8 points when we got to the halfway point of this 2024. In any case, it is worth noting that Rins began his adventure in Yamaha very physically tried, following the leg fracture he suffered more than a year ago at Mugello.

If Yamaha’s example is already remarkable in itself, Honda’s is impressive. At this point last season, Rins was the spearhead of the gold wing brand after triumphing in Austin and then crashing badly in Mugello. Despite missing four races, the Spaniard, then an LCR rider, was the best of the Honda riders, in 13th place in the overall standings with 47 points.

This year, Joan Mir leads the HRC MotoGP riders, although he is 18th in the championship with only 13 points and has never managed to cross the finish line in the top ten positions. Right behind him is Johann Zarco, 19th, with one less point. Then we find Takaaki Nakagami in 20th position with 10 points. Even further back is Luca Marini, 23rd and last among the regulars, but who in Germany scored his first point by finishing 15th.

Honda lags behind despite concessions

At Sachsenring, the best Honda was Nakagami, 14th, who took 12 seconds off his 2023 time (he was also the best of the Honda riders last year). The Japanese rider’s time this year was similar to the one Jorge Martin used to win the race in 2023. However, this year Pecco Bagnaia was 12 seconds faster than the Madrilenian last year. On this parameter, Quartararo was 18 seconds faster than in 2023, a circumstance that leads one to think that Yamaha is reacting more quickly than Honda.

Any regulatory change takes a while to start bearing fruit. Even more so in two Japanese companies, faithful for decades to their very conservative philosophy. The concessions invite a change of pace and it seems that Yamaha is more open to trying new paths. The incorporation of Max Bartolini as technical director and Marco Nicotra in the aerodynamic department are the personification of this new air that is being breathed in the Iwata House.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In addition to hiring these two pillars, both from Ducati, Yamaha has radically changed its protocols, moving most of the operations and the design of important parts of the bike from Japan to Europe. For example: using Dallara, in Italy, has greatly reduced the waiting time from when an aerodynamic component is designed to when it is tested on the bike. Before, everything had to go through Japan, where sometimes the processes took a long time.

“Not only has communication improved a lot, but everything also goes a lot faster. We ask for something and we try it in much less time than before. The commitment I asked for when I renewed has been kept,” Quartararo acknowledged a few days ago, when Motorsport.com asked him whether or not there had been a reaction in the team, as Lin Jarvis had promised him to convince him to renew. The other promise, that of recovering the satellite team, was formalized a few days ago, when the collaboration with Pramac starting in 2025 was made official.

Yamaha has already raced with two different engine configurations thanks to concessions, which have allowed it to “unfreeze” its engines and those of Honda. The latter, on the contrary, is much lazier when it comes to experimenting with its traditional way of doing things. In fact, until very recently, the Japanese technicians were racking their brains over the concept of the ideal engine for their prototype. In the current version of the RC213V, the engine spins forward, while that of all the others spins backwards. “It was already clear to us that it was necessary to change. The Japanese were just waiting to be convinced of this thing,” commented Mir a few weeks ago.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Regardless of whether they do so or not, both Yamaha and Honda see the tests following the San Marino Grand Prix as an opportunity to evaluate the effect of the concessions. “We hope to have a bike that is quite different there, and that will reflect all the conclusions of this first part of the season,” a source from Honda’s technical department tells the author of these lines.

At the summer break, the first point of evaluation of the concessions introduced, neither of the two Japanese brands has come close to the 35% of points they must accumulate to move up to the next category. The Iwata-based manufacturer has also lost 6% (so 21%) and the Tokyo-based manufacturer 5% (so 16%). Although less evidently, the same thing is happening with KTM, which has lost 1%, while Aprilia has gained 5% and both remain in class C. Ducati, from its position of great dominator, remains the only manufacturer in group A, remaining above 95% of the points. Therefore, all the teams will continue until the end of the season in the same conditions as regards concessions.