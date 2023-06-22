MotoGP, in Assen the teams discuss Dorna’s proposals

There MotoGP it can still shed its skin. When the protagonists of the top MotoGP category seemed to have gotten used to weekends by now Sprint, Dorna tries to change the cards on the table. To lighten the stress load on the drivers, Friday can be reviewed after returning from the summer break (and therefore from Silverstone): the intention of the company that holds the commercial rights is to no longer consider P1s in the qualifying system for Q2 on Saturday; as a result, the ten drivers entitled to fight for pole would only be determined by P2 on Friday, while the other two will qualify via Q1, as is the case now.

The teams have been informed of this desire to change the regulations and will meet today in Assen for a proposal that would certainly help the teams in setting up the bike and make the challenge for accessing Q2 clearer, more compressed and exciting: also at a graph it was not easy to make the average user understand that once was valid for advancing in the standings in the P2 but that it was not enough in the combined. The KTM Pit boss endorses this proposal Beirer: “Our drivers often have to look for time in P1 after a break of three or five weeks. And often on a track where they haven’t ridden for a year. Also, with the current Friday system, unlike in the past, we can never try out new parts“, these are the words of the German a Speedweek.

The teams are also examining a second proposal, which would go to shorten the P3 from the current 30 minutes to 20also in this case to meet the drivers, allow them to concentrate in view of qualifying and reduce the dead time before the fight for pole.

The changes of 2023

This has been a very important year for two wheels, which have undergone profound renewal. In fact, MotoGP has introduced the Sprint in all appointments, unlike Formula 1, revolutionizing race weekends. To try to rekindle interest in the World Cup around the world, the Sleep built the longest calendar ever, closing contracts with Kazakhstan (GP then cancelled) and India.