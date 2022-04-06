There MotoGP it is certainly not giving an image worthy of its importance. After the mess of Termas de Rio Hondo, another logistical problem is afflicting the two-wheel paddock. In fact, a further cargo on the way to Austin has failed and several factory teams will receive their materials only on Thursday at lunchtime, with the mechanics forced to do the extras to prepare the bikes for free practice.

As the paddock gets crowded and waiting for the main protagonists to arrive, the bikes, details emerge that speak volumes about the organizational gaps which plagued the start of the MotoGP season. As he pointed out The-Racewere expected five Atlas Air flights from Argentina to the United States. The first, a Boeing 747, arrived at its destination without problems, but the critical issues came from the second cargo, delayed eight hours after the discovery of a case-Covid of a person in charge of the flight and the ‘call’ of the substitute. The second flight also arrived, albeit with a delay. All finished? Not at all, indeed, we are just at the beginning of the odyssey, because the third flight, a Boeing 767, will have less cargo on board than the others. The fourth would be the most problematic: it even seems that there was one exchange of aircraft for unknown reasons, which led to procedural reviews, further material transport, and of course additional delays. This freighter, which has destined part of the cargo for the fifth flight, will arrive on Thursday morning.

A Fantozzian sequence of uncertainties which certainly damages the image of MotoGP in the world. But unfortunately there is not even time and space to smile at the paradoxical situation. Without needing to go into the details of the controversy on the Austin circuit, which presented itself in disastrous and dangerous conditions in 2021, the Austin GP weekend was even stained with blood: yesterday’s news was death of a local gendarme who was escorting the trucks with the MotoGP materials to the Argentine airport of Tucuman. Victim Juan Espinoza was hit by one of the convoys in a sudden stop caused by a sudden traffic jam.