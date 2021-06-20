The nightmare is over, on a circuit that will be even more magical for his career. If, until 2019, winning at Sachsenring was routine for Marc Marquez, as certified by the 7 consecutive victories in MotoGP (10 in total), today’s one has written a page in the history of motorcycling, because in one fell swoop he put himself behind the injury, the operations and the infections, giving Honda back a success it had been missing for 21 GPs and giving itself an emotion that is difficult to forget.

After the fifth fastest time yesterday, he said he was convinced that his streak of victories today would be interrupted, but his race was nothing short of vigorous. At the start he immediately put himself behind the Aprilia of an excellent Aleix Espargaro, but after a few laps he broke the delay and took the lead.

The masterpiece did it when a few light drops of rain began to fall on the track. At that juncture the # 93 showed great sensitivity and managed to open a gap of about a couple of seconds on the train of pursuers, which in the meantime had seen Miguel Oliveira’s KTM arrive to captain him.

The Portuguese was the last to surrender and, also taking advantage of Marc’s long at turn 1, he reduced the gap to less than a second. But Marquez wanted this victory too much, to prove to everyone, and perhaps even to himself, that returning to being the driver before the injury is not impossible. Meanwhile, the only certain thing is that “Sachsenking” is always him, because he kept his margin on Oliveira until the end, hitting the eighth success in Germany in the premier class.

For Oliveira, however, this is a race that gives great continuity to the growth shown since the new KTM chassis arrived at Mugello. Since then he has racked up a win and two second places, so he was the one who scored the most points in the last triptych. Which could probably increase the regret for a complicated start to the season. The great day of KTM was then completed by the great race of Brad Binder, able to recover up to fourth place.

Between the two RC16s there is a Fabio Quartararo who was very good at limiting the damage on a track that in the end proved to be very complicated for the Yamahas. The Frenchman made a big difference compared to his team mates, all in the rear, and even managed to increase his margin in the standings, taking him to 22 points over Johann Zarco, today only eighth after pole, and 31 over Jack Miller, sixth to the checkered flag.

The best among the Ducati riders at the finish line was in fact Pecco Bagnaia, who however ruined his race in the very early stages: the Piedmontese got off to a bad start from tenth position and even ended up 15th. In the second part of the race he was the fastest on the track, but this was enough for him only to climb up to fifth position and see his lead in the World Championship climb to 32 points.

After even leading the race in the early stages and signing the front row in Aprilia history, Aleix Espargaro had to settle for seventh place, but once again the RS-GP proved to have become a bike capable of fighting. regularly for the positions that matter.

Said of the eighth place of Zarco, in ninth position we find the world champion Joan Mir, author of a good comeback from the sixth row in the first part of the race, but then dropped to the distance. His partner Alex Rins, on his return from injury, finished 11th instead. Between the two GSX-RRs there is the other Honda of Pol Espargaro, which today saw almost 15 “trimming from the neighbor in the garage.

Before we talked about the difficulties of the other Yamahas and in fact you have to go down to the 14th position to find Valentino Rossi’s. It went even worse for Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales, who sadly close the ranking in 18th and 19th position.

A little ahead of them we find Luca Marini, who completes the points area in 15th position, and Enea Bastianini. The race of Danilo Petrucci, victim of a contact with Alex Marquez in the early stages of the race, and that of Lorenzo Savadori, who crashed during the sixth lap, ended with a retirement.