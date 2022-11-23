A unique space, designed for those who live a passion for Valentino Rossi and the whole VR46 world: the location is iconic, Via Cesare Battisti 5 in Tavullia, in the building previously occupied by the “Da Rossi” restaurant, overlooking the square which was stage for celebrations, huge crowds, and an unmissable destination for two-wheeled travellers, and fans of the doctor.

A space that has been completely rethought and redesigned, spread over an area of ​​400m2 in which to experience a unique experience of the VR46 world. The project for the new store is by Marco Morosini, who has created a unique and distinctive design both in terms of shapes and materials, harmoniously combining technology and linearity with the spirit, color and irony of the imagination that has always revolved around to Valentine. A path that transports guests into history, made up of images, stories hanging on the walls, relics and unique objects.

But the new store is also fun, games and that pinch of adrenaline that cannot be missing: in fact, it will be possible to experience a real driving experience on 4 wheels, thanks to the 3 professional simulators present in the store and thanks to which our public will be able to measure own ability on the most famous circuits in the world.

The shopping experience is also unique: a journey through history told through the products of the colorful fan lines, the Dainese VR46 capsules, the VR46 Riders Academy collection, up to the newborn VR Equipment, the line of technical clothing and accessories for Motocross, Mountain bike, Active training, designed for Valentino Rossi, and applicable to all sportsmen in the world who seek maximum performance in their training and competitive activities.