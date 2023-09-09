Honda HRC is experiencing a particularly turbulent moment. Marc Marquez is eighth on the grid after Q2 and pays eight tenths to the pole position of the extraordinary Jorge Martin. The Spaniard was the only Honda rider to enter the top twelve, but there is talk of something else in the paddock: the main topic is the Iberian champion’s threat to leave the Japanese manufacturer to join his brother Alex in the Gresini team in an operation that could be supported by Red Bull.

The Faenza team suspended all negotiations, first waiting for a response from Marc, while Honda decided to field an RC213 V for the wild card, Stefan Bradl. The German races at Misano with a bike that Marquez himself will have to evaluate at Santamonica on Monday, in the tests that will follow the San Marino GP.

It seemed that the bike entrusted to the German tester was hiding who knows what new features, fueling the rumors of a Honda determined to make a change for the future. Bradl’s vehicle certainly adopts different solutions from the RC213 V #93, but it is certainly not a revolutionary vehicle. Indeed, it seems like a two-wheeler that is pursuing the solutions that Ducati, Aprilia and even KTM are churning out with a certain regularity and not just on an aerodynamic level.

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The experimental red Honda is easily recognizable for some technical aspects: first of all the fairing which has a step which has a rib which betrays a smaller protrusion of the vertical wall, where a larger and displaced Naca design air vent can also be observed lower.

The innovations also concern the completely new tail: the main striking aspect is the presence of the eye-catching carbon “box” which should contain the Ducati-style damper. On an aerodynamic level, there is a carbon flap mounted on the trailing edge which works in synergy with the now codified double fins. Not even a different arrangement of the high exhausts goes unnoticed with a decidedly revised rear axle pacakaging.

If we consider that Stefan Bradl is certainly not the fastest Honda rider, the fact that he achieved the 17th time on the Sprint race grid ahead of the various Nakagami, Mir and Pol Espargaro is perhaps a sign that the German can race with a better bike than those entrusted to the other riders of the Japanese brand. Will it be enough to convince Marc Marquez to stay? We’ll find out in the next few days…