MotoGP stopped at Misano to support a very important two-day test today and tomorrow, especially in view of 2022. Among the manufacturers most in need of testing new components, there is certainly Honda, which has in the pipeline for next season. a prototype which looks very different from the current RC213V.

Stefan Bradl took to the track despite the rain, sporting the vertical air-box already seen previously and brought to the track by Marc Marquez in the previous test sessions. Today, in addition to the ‘Yamaha’ style air intake, the front wheel cover inspired by Ducati and a completely renewed saddle.







Previous







Next



As for the other manufacturers, Yamaha is planning to test a new frame with Fabio Quartararo, while in the Aprilia house they are studying smaller wings than those currently fitted on the RS-GP. Suzuki will instead focus on the 2022 engine.