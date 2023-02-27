It was 2006 when a young Casey Stoner arrived in the premier class. The Australian followed a trajectory parallel to that of Dani Pedrosa, even if always in the background and without achieving the successes of the Spaniard in the training categories.

While Pedrosa made his debut with the factory Honda team, Stoner made his debut with the LCR satellite team. But Casey was a rider suited to large-engined bikes and it didn’t take him long to make a name for himself, despite the fact that he raced with unofficial means at a time when the satellite teams were struggling to compete with the factory teams.

He finished second in his third race and eventually established himself as a top 5 contender. Only numerous crashes (a trait that would remain constant throughout his career) prevented him from achieving a better final result, finishing his first season in the eighth place in the World Cup.

Still, its numbers were enough to get the attention of Ducati, which at the time had little in common with the horsepower it is today. Although the number 27 still had a year of contract with Lucio Cecchinello’s team, the Borgo Panigale team ventured to contact him to offer him the place of Sete Gibernau.

Oscar Haro, sporting director of the satellite team at the time, revealed on Nico Abad’s broadcast how the negotiations developed.

“In 2006 we had Stoner and Livio Suppo, who was the manager of Ducati, came to us and said: ‘We made Stoner an offer because we think he can become champion with Ducati in 2007,'” said the former Spanish manager.

“Lucio Cecchinello explained to him that we had a two-year contract with Casey. We weren’t a factory team and Lucio thought that if Casey signed with Ducati, he would let him go. He called me and explained the situation and the fact that we would have needed a pilot,” continued Haro.

Casey Stoner

Haro then thought of a Spanish rider who seemed to be nearing the end of his career in the premier class: Carlos Checa. The Catalan was then racing for Tech3 on a satellite Yamaha M1 with Dunlop tyres.

“The Dunlops didn’t work and he was having a lot of trouble,” Haro said. “So I called him. He was at the hotel and when I told him about an offer he told me to go right away.”

“I arrived at the hotel in Portimao and he went down to the cafeteria. I offered him the bike. He asked me if it was a Honda with Michelin tyres, which was the best package. I assured him it was and he said he would sign “.

“He didn’t even tell me about the salary. A great guy, a driver. And we signed the contract on a napkin at the bar,” added Oscar Haro with a laugh. “I wrote ‘Honda-Michelin’, everything, took a picture and called Lucio to tell him. He validated it and we signed.”

The improvised signing didn’t bear fruit however and Checa had to settle for 14th place in the World Championship (just one position more than the previous season with Yamaha).

The reason? The change of engine displacement, from 1000 to 800 cc. “We were unlucky and Honda didn’t do well. It was a disastrous year for poor Checa,” regrets Oscar.

That would be the Spaniard’s last full season in MotoGP and he would then move on to World Superbike, where he won a riders’ title. However, signing him with LCR facilitated Casey Stoner’s arrival at Ducati, with whom he won the title on his debut.

