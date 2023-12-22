Pecco Bagnaia followed in the footsteps of Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez by winning a second consecutive MotoGP title, something none of these three champions have managed to do since the category was created in 2002. After defeating a Fabio Quartararo was increasingly held back by a Yamaha in obvious technical crisis, this time he had to face Jorge Martin on a Ducati like his. A more difficult challenge for him, even if he managed to win and close the championship with a clearer advantage compared to the previous year.

However, Bagnaia has paid for his mistakes again this year and knows that he will have to learn from them if he wants to avoid opening the door to his rivals again in the future. While on the one hand he was capable of some of the best performances, including three Sprint-GP doubles, on the other the Piedmontese made some mistakes that were undoubtedly avoidable.

During the first part of the season, for example, he crashed in Argentina when it looked like he was comfortably holding second place, and then crashed again in Austin, where a double seemed a given after his Sprint success. In two Grands Prix he lost many points and let the competition, led by Marco Bezzecchi, take a very interesting advantage.

At the time, Bagnaia criticized his Ducati for being so stable that he struggled to gain confidence with the front end. In hindsight, he also realized that he had tried to do too much, in a way comparable to what Jorge Martin would do a few months later in Mandalika.

“If you remember what happened to Martin in Indonesia, he was very confident, he was attacking, he had a three-second lead and, without knowing why, he crashed. That's what happened to me in Austin. I felt I was unbeatable , then I got to turn 2, I went wide a bit and lost the front without understanding why”, he explained after winning the title in Valencia. “Honestly, I still don't understand why. But what I understood is that sometimes it's better to be calmer, understand the situation with the tires better and then attack. It was an important lesson last year, but also in the first part of this season.”

After another triumph at Jerez, Bagnaia crashed again at Le Mans before having a solid summer. Then came Barcelona, ​​with the accident just moments before departure and the physical and mental consequences he had to endure in the following weeks.

“Barcelona was a big brake” for him, who had to face a whole series of difficulties. Although he hasn't opened up much about the physical suffering and how this frightening accident was able to destabilize him mentally, Bagnaia has regularly pointed to a nervous bike at the time, with a front end in which he no longer found his usual sensations. Lacking confidence, he saw his braking strength erode and, from one day to the next, struggled to understand his performance.

Photo by: MotoGP World champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

“My main problem was being able to ride the bike because my leg hurt a lot. Then I started to lose a bit of speed, both in qualifying and in the Sprints. In the second part of the season, I always struggled in the Sprint. I wasn't as fast as I hoped and as I had been in the first part of the season”, he underlines, faced with an indisputable fact: Martin won seven Sprints after Barcelona, ​​and he didn't win any of them.

As for Sunday's races, Bagnaia has been on the podium eight times since the Catalan GP, ​​with the only hiccup coming in India, where he crashed while battling with Martin, with important points up for grabs once again. Even in that case, he underlined the anomalous behavior of his bike and regretted the choice of tyre, considering it “a mistake” that he could not afford.

“Of course I will have to improve for next year,” he admits in hindsight, “but I have made great progress in the last few races, we just had a bit of bad luck. I am very proud of my team, very proud of everything because I think they have did an incredible job.”

“My team also helped me a lot and I think I will try to continue understanding my mistakes and learning from them. I already thought I had learned, but this year, in the second and third race, I made the same mistakes as in last year, so I think it's a continuous process, every year, to progress, including myself. We have to continue like this, continually learning and progressing.”

For Davide Tardozzi, his team manager, Pecco Bagnaia must learn from his mistakes to improve further next year, and the responsibility is his personal one. “It's up to Pecco to improve,” the Italian manager explained to Motorsport.com. “He has to learn from his mistakes. He has to learn that to be better next year he has to do certain things better, like not crashing when you're second in Argentina or when you're leading the race in Austin.”

“It's up to him to improve. We will help him in this aspect, which I think is the worst part of Pecco. I think he has already learned a lot because when he arrived in Jerez after the two crashes, he didn't think about not falling; he attacked the KTMs, he wanted to win and he won.”

With Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud and Lewis Duncan