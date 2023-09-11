



09.20 – The first rider to take to the track is Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR). The Japanese clocked a 1’35.377.

09.15 – Still no one on the track in these first fifteen minutes.

09.00 – Green light for the Misano test – The last MotoGP test of the season started in sunny Misano. We will continue in the morning until 12.45, lunch break time.

08.45 – The Misano test starts in 15 minutes. Ducati will be decimated, for the Italian brand there will in fact be 4 absentees, namely Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Michele Pirro and Marco Bezzecchi. The drivers will dedicate themselves to recovering from their respective injuries suffered in the last races.

Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori will also be missing.

Misano, a crucial test

In the aftermath of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Riviera di Rimini, MotoGP returns to the track – again in Misano Adriatico – for a day dedicated to official tests in view of the last part of the season and 2024. Eyes focused above all on the Japanese brands, which must catch up compared to the European ones. Much of the media attention will be directed towards Marc Marquez, who will get on the Honda 2024 prototype for the first time (ridden in the race last weekend by Stefan Bradl without significant results): his future could depend on the feeling that the Spanish champion will feel, always suspended between a further season with the ‘Ala Dorata and the Ducati Gresini alternative.

Fabio Quartararo will be eager to verify Yamaha’s improvements and has made no secret that he finally expects significant progress on the engine side.

And then there is KTM: the official riders will be eager to try the frame entirely built in carbon fiber that Dani Pedrosa successfully brought to the race (fourth in both the Sprint and the GP).

We will therefore follow this interesting day together: we will leave at 9:00 am and we will be able to film until 6:00 pm.