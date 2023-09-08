



10.48 – First chronometric references on the time monitor. At the top is Pirro (Ducati, SM) in 1’34.507, followed by Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, MM) and Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini, MM).

10.45 – Green light for Free Practice 1 at Misano – Forty-five minutes available to the 24 riders who will take part in the weekend of the San Marino GP and the Rimini Riviera to find the best set-up. We remind you that this session will not have any implications on the definition of the ten drivers who will go directly to Q2.

10.35 – First update of the day dedicated, as always, to the weather: the sun is shining on the Marco Simoncelli track at Misano Adriatico. No worries for the entire weekend: the weather should remain ideal for riding.

The MotoGP is back

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the first free practice session and the practice session of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, twelfth race of the 2023 world championship. Only two for the Spanish race, namely Alex Rins (Honda LCR), replaced again by Takumi Takahashi, and Enea Bastianini (Ducati). There will be 24 riders on the track: three wild cards will be present, namely Dani Pedrosa (KTM), Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati).

As per recent provisions, only the afternoon session of Testing will establish the 10 drivers who will have direct access to Q2 on Saturday morning.

Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) scored a double in the last race in Catalonia, capable of triumphing both in the Sprint and in the Sunday race.

Here are the Friday session times: PL1 10.45-11.30 / P 15-16.