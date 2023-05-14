



MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the Le Mans Sunday race, home of the French GP, the fifth race of the 2023 world championship in the premier class. The 21 centaurs are ready to do battle on the Bugatti Circuit, after the great show given in yesterday’s Sprint won by Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) ahead of Brad Binder (KTM). Eyes on poleman Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who will start from pole with Marc Marquez (Honda) alongside him. The race will start at 15:00 Italian time.

What to expect from the French GP?

After what we saw in Saturday’s Sprint, Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) should be included in the list of contenders for Sunday’s victory. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) is certainly among the favorites, who could catch up on the pace compared to yesterday, and with him the two KTMs of Jack Miller and Brad Binder, although the latter is called to a new comeback by the fourth row. Loose cannons for the podium Marc Marquez (Honda), Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), if he manages to get off to a good start. The two home idols Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) could aspire to the top5 by focusing on an aggressive start and race pace.

There top 10 of the ranking after yesterday’s Sprint:

1. Bagnaia 94

2.Binder 71

3. Bezzecchi 68

4. Martin 60

5. Marini 54

6. Zarco 50

7. Vinales 49

8. Miller 49

9. Rins 47

10. Alex Marquez 41.

This the starting grid of the French GP:

1st row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Marini (Ducati VR46)

2nd row: Miller (KTM), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Vinales (Aprilia)

3rd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac)

4th Row: Binder (KTM), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

5th row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

6th row: Mir (Honda), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Rins (Honda LCR)

7th row: Petrucci (Ducati), Savadori (Aprilia), Folger (KTM GasGas).

The last stage of the new MotoGP 2023 format is the traditional Sunday race of the French Grand Prix, which will start at 15:00. At Le Mans, scene of the fifth championship contest of 2023, four starting riders will be missing: Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF). Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia RNF), Jonas Folger (KTM GasGas) will take the place of the first three on the track.

The 13 laps of the Sprint on Saturday recorded the victory of Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), who preceded Brad Binder (KTM) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) to the finish line. Nothing new for the Sunday grand prix, which will keep the traditional number of laps (27) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.