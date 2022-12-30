In addition to the sporting significance of his first MotoGP title, the second by a Ducati rider and the first in fifty years to be won by an Italian on a Italian bike, Pecco Bagnaia has accomplished a feat this year by erasing the deficit 91 points accumulated at midseason.

This record-breaking championship, the first with twenty Grands Prix, was written in two distinct phases: one … Continue reading

