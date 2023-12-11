At the end of 2022, due to the economic instability that the RNF was broadcasting, Yamaha did not renew the contract with Razlan Razali's structure, leaving the Iwata house with only two M1s on the 2023 starting grid. taking into account the testimony of all the voices that come out of the box of the tuning fork brand, there is not a single day in which neither the pilots nor the managers regret having taken that drift which in 2025 they will try to correct with the recovery of the satellite team. The best candidate for the two M1s is, for obvious reasons, the Doctor's team, which continues to be Yamaha's most powerful attraction, despite being retired for two years: during the last Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, the native of Tavullia has signed his contract as the company's main ambassador, until the end of 2024.

The bond between Rossi and the Japanese manufacturer survived the departure of the #46 to Ducati (2011), at the height of Jorge Lorenzo's popularity, his final farewell (2021) and the agreement between the team that bears his name and Ducati (2022), which expires at the end of next year. There is still time to define the supplier of the bikes that now belong to Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, but the next few months will be crucial to determine the material available to VR46, which will have to define its priorities among the options on the table. There are not two, but three, given the pressure from the group led by Stefan Pierer to reintroduce MV Agusta into MotoGP. Despite the momentum of the Pierer Mobility group, the two most logical alternatives are the extension of the alliance with Ducati or the merger with Yamaha. Both have pros and cons.

Prolonging the union with Ducati would guarantee two competitive prototypes, with which to be able to fight for podiums, victories and, why not, titles. The downside of signing with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is of an economic nature, because Yamaha's position allows it to offer more interesting conditions from a monetary point of view. Dorna, promoter of the event, rewards each brand that provides an independent team with three million euros. This sum does not increase based on the number of customers, so Ducati, which distributes its Desmosedici to Pramac, Gresini and VR46, earns as much as Aprilia, Honda and KTM, which supply only one satellite team.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

At the moment, Yamaha is the only factory that does not receive such a bonus from Dorna. Between the sporting interest of saving the two M1s, so precious for development, and the possibility of applying a discount on their rental price thanks to the injection of three million, there is no doubt that this formula is the most attractive since financial point of view. “We will do everything possible to have a satellite team again in 2025. But first we need to improve our package on a technical level. We need to develop our bike to be more competitive,” confirmed Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis in an interview released at Motorsport.com some time ago. “Obviously, thanks to our closeness and our history, VR46 is in a strong position,” he added.

While most in the paddock tend to take the latter hypothesis for granted, VR46 officials aren't clear about it either. “Even if no one believes it, our priority at the moment is the renewal with Ducati. We have an offer on the table and we need to finish studying it,” VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto told Motorsport.com. In fact, a meeting is scheduled for this week between the top management of the Bolognese company and Rossi's team, in which the nine-time world champion will also participate.

It is expected that the Italian, together with Uccio Salucci, his right-hand man, and Nieto, will communicate to Ducati their desire to gain weight within the ecosystem of red motorbikes, with the intention of approaching Pramac, which enjoys a preferential treatment in terms of material and coverage. At this point, VR46 will have to decide which element to give greater importance to. On a sporting level, there is no doubt that Ducati's guarantees are superior. But the pocket is not an element that can be forgotten.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alessio Salucci, VR46 Racing Team

With the Desmosedici, Bezzecchi and Marini experienced a season unimaginable just a year ago, with three victories (Bezzecchi) and nine podiums, as well as another Sprint victory (again scored by Bezzecchi). In addition to celebrating the second consecutive title in the hands of Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati broke almost all records, including that of the absolute number of victories (17). These brutal records coincide with the difficulties experienced by Yamaha, which in 2023 has dug itself the deepest grave of all.

Fabio Quartararo's podiums in Austin, India and Indonesia, where he finished third, don't even justify the investment made in MotoGP. While Ducati conquered the first three positions in the general classification and placed four of its eight riders in the top five, the Diablo struggled to finish in the top ten, while Franco Morbidelli, its neighbor in the garage, finished in 13th place, at 70 points and with a fourth place (Argentina) as the best result.

After the day of testing following the last stage of the calendar in Valencia, Quartararo clarified that the base of the 2024 M1 that he tested in testing did not change the look of resignation that has accompanied him throughout the year. “The reality is that this bike (the 2024 one) is as far from the others as the previous one. We need to do more tests and I will be happy to contribute to this,” said Quartararo, who has already confirmed his presence at the shakedown in view of the first test of Sepang in February, together with new teammate Alex Rins. “We already know that in 2024 we won't be fighting for the title, but the important thing is to get closer to the leaders, because now we are very far away,” warned the number 20.

With this scenario and all the cards already exposed, VR46's options for its future are very clear. Depending on the direction he takes, his priorities will also be very clear.