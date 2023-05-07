The Bugatti of Le Mans, one of the most appreciated events by the European public

The World Championship stops in France in the continuation of the European season for the fifth act of the championship before a long break that will see teams and riders on the track only from 9 to 11 June at Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix. On the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans, one of the events that enjoys great popularity from the public judging by the number of spectators at each edition, will also debut the MotoE with the first act of the 2023 season which sees bikes made by Ducati on the track.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. The races on Sunday, on the other hand, will be broadcast free-to-air on a deferred basis. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

French GP 2023, session schedule and TV times

Friday 12 May

08:25-08:45 MotoE, PL1

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, PL1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:45 MotoE, PL2

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00-17:10 MotoE, Q1

17:20-17:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday 13th May

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:10 MotoE, Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday 14th May

09:45-09:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

11:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:15)

12:15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 15:30)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live broadcast on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 17:00)

French GP 2023, the characteristics of the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans

MotoGP circuit

Track: 4.2km

Bends: 14 (5 left, 9 right)

Height difference: 13 m

Longest straight: 674 m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Sete Gibernau (Honda)

2004 – Sete Gibernau (Honda)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Marco Melandri (Honda)

2007 – Chris Vermeulen (Suzuki)

2008 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2009 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2017 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

2018 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2019 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2020 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

2021 – Jack Miller (Ducati)

2022 – Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Toni Elias (Moriwaki)

2011 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2012 – Thomas Luthi (Suter)

2013 – Scott Redding (Kalex)

2014 – Mika Kallio (Kalex)

2015 – Thomas Luthi (Kalex)

2016 – Alex Rins (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2020 – Sam Lowes (Kalex)

2021 – Raul Fernandez (Kalex)

2022 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Louis Rossi (FTR Honda)

2013 – Maverick Vinales (KTM)

2014 – Jack Miller (KTM)

2015 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Albert Arenas (KTM)

2019 – John McPhee (Honda)

2020 – Celestino Vietti (KTM)

2021 – Sergio Garcia (GasGas)

2022 – Jaume Masia (KTM)

The situation in the world rankings

In MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia has firmly regained the leadership of the championship and has a 22-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi and a 25-point lead over Brad Binder, who in the light of the absences of Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini and the technical crisis of Fabio Quartararo proposes himself as Bagnaia’s potential opponent in the world championship fight. In Moto2 Pedro Acosta and Tony Arbolino are joined at 74 points while in Moto3 Daniel Holgado is four lengths ahead of Diogo Moreira and nine lengths ahead of the fast paced Ivan Ortola who won the last two races of the entry class.