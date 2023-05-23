Five years after the last overflight, the Frecce Tricolori are back to paint the sky of the Mugello International Circuit white, red and green. Shortly before the start of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, in fact, the most famous and spectacular acrobatic team in the world will raise its eyes to the sky for the first flight over the starting straight since 2018.

The Frecce Tricolori, one of the symbols of Italian excellence in the world, are once again the protagonists in the Mugello pre-race, which this year sees an Italian as the reigning world champion. The acrobatic team will pay homage to Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati and all the Italians on the grid of one of the most loved racetracks by both riders and enthusiasts.

The overflight of the Frecce al Mugello this year also coincides with the centenary of the Italian Air Force, born in 1923. Elevated to armed force after the First World War, on 28 March of that year the King of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III issues the decree that marks the birth of the then Regia Aeronautica.

Much more recent is the birth of the Frecce Tricolori, which two years ago celebrated their sixtieth birthday. The official name is 313° Gruppo Addestramento Acrobatico, and is made up of ten aircraft, the MB339 PAN, nine of which are in formation and one solo. It is the largest patrol in the world born with the aim of having a permanent group for aerobatic training.

All engines and flying enthusiasts will have the opportunity to admire the Frecce Tricolori on Sunday 11 June, on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix, which takes place over the weekend from 9 to 11 of next month. Appointment at Mugello for an all-Italian show, on the track… and above it!